Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Shoulder Bag for $69

Carry this Kate Spade bag by the handle, rock it as a crossbody, or wear it on your shoulder.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 14, 2023
E! Insider Shop, Kate Spade Crossbody Bag

If you don't want a giant tote bag, but a mini handbag just isn't going to cut it, you need to check out the Kate Spade Kristi Shoulder Bag. It's just as fashionable as it is functional. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $300, but it's $69 today. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.

The Kate Spade Kristi Shoulder Bag has enough room for your essentials— your wallet, keys, phone, snacks, and more. The bag is made from a beautiful, refined leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean. This shoulder bag comes in black, lavender, yellow, and a floral print.

If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.

Kate Spade 77% Off Deal

Kate Spade Kristi Shoulder Bag

This spacious shoulder bag comes in black, lavender, pale yellow, and a floral print.

Solids- Kate Spade
Floral- Kate Spade
