Tia Mowry and Meagan Good Share Breakup Advice You Need to Hear

There's simply no love quite like self-love.
As Tia Mowry—who announced her split from husband of 14 years Cory Hardrict last October—recently noted, her advice on navigating life after a breakup involves putting yourself first.
"I would say just love yourself," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event. "Self-love is the most important thing. Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself."
And as the Family Reunion actress, who attended the annual event with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, explained, she's found strength in her new chapter.
"I've always been next to someone," Tia, 44, continued. "I've always had my sister, side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I've ever been by myself. And so, I'm just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive."
Another person that's leaning into the positivity that life has to offer? Meagan Good, who noted that looking at the bright side of life can help with healing during a rough time.
"Perception is everything, get excited for what's next," the Harlem star, who finalized her divorce from DeVon Franklin in 2022, told Francesca. "If God has allowed it and it's out of your control, well then, what's coming next is even better and even greater, so be excited about that, be open-minded."
As Meagan, 41, put it, "Know that life has its seasons and all the different things that go on but get excited for every season and every act and every chapter."
But the heartfelt advice on how to move on from heartbreak doesn't stop there, as Glee alum Amber Riley also recently shared her words of wisdom, noting it involves "going inward and focusing on yourself."
For Amber, 37, building yourself back up again is all about reflection.
"I've had a couple of breakups and I think it always got easier when I stopped trying to blame the other person for what they did, because that's not things that I can control," Amber exclusively told E! News at the EMILYs List Pre-Oscars How Women Change The World event. "The only thing that I can control is myself. And I can only learn from my own mistakes. I can't make them apologize for theirs, so it will always be to go inward and do the inner work."