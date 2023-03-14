Tia Mowry and Meagan Good Share Breakup Advice You Need to Hear

Watch : Tia Mowry and Meagan Good Dish on Life After Break Ups

There's simply no love quite like self-love.

As Tia Mowry—who announced her split from husband of 14 years Cory Hardrict last October—recently noted, her advice on navigating life after a breakup involves putting yourself first.

"I would say just love yourself," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event. "Self-love is the most important thing. Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself."

And as the Family Reunion actress, who attended the annual event with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, explained, she's found strength in her new chapter.

"I've always been next to someone," Tia, 44, continued. "I've always had my sister, side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I've ever been by myself. And so, I'm just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive."