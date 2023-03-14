Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners
Exclusive

Tia Mowry and Meagan Good Share Breakup Advice You Need to Hear

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tia Mowry and Meagan Good shared their heartfelt advice for anyone going through a breakup. Read on to see what the actresses had to say about having support.

By Kisha Forde, Amanda Champagne-Meadows Mar 14, 2023 2:47 PMTags
ExclusivesAmber RileyTia MowryCelebrities
Watch: Tia Mowry and Meagan Good Dish on Life After Break Ups

There's simply no love quite like self-love.

As Tia Mowry—who announced her split from husband of 14 years Cory Hardrict last October—recently noted, her advice on navigating life after a breakup involves putting yourself first.

"I would say just love yourself," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event. "Self-love is the most important thing. Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself."

And as the Family Reunion actress, who attended the annual event with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, explained, she's found strength in her new chapter.

"I've always been next to someone," Tia, 44, continued. "I've always had my sister, side-by-side next to me and this is kind of the first time that I've ever been by myself. And so, I'm just really learning about myself, loving on myself and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive."

photos
2022 Celebrity Breakups

Another person that's leaning into the positivity that life has to offer? Meagan Good, who noted that looking at the bright side of life can help with healing during a rough time.

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral

2

The Biggest Revelations From Paris Hilton's Memoir

3

Ashley Graham Addresses Awkward Oscars 2023 Interview With Hugh Grant

"Perception is everything, get excited for what's next," the Harlem star, who finalized her divorce from DeVon Franklin in 2022, told Francesca. "If God has allowed it and it's out of your control, well then, what's coming next is even better and even greater, so be excited about that, be open-minded."

As Meagan, 41, put it, "Know that life has its seasons and all the different things that go on but get excited for every season and every act and every chapter."

But the heartfelt advice on how to move on from heartbreak doesn't stop there, as Glee alum Amber Riley also recently shared her words of wisdom, noting it involves "going inward and focusing on yourself."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILYs List

For Amber, 37, building yourself back up again is all about reflection.

"I've had a couple of breakups and I think it always got easier when I stopped trying to blame the other person for what they did, because that's not things that I can control," Amber exclusively told E! News at the EMILYs List Pre-Oscars How Women Change The World event. "The only thing that I can control is myself. And I can only learn from my own mistakes. I can't make them apologize for theirs, so it will always be to go inward and do the inner work."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral

2

The Biggest Revelations From Paris Hilton's Memoir

3

Ashley Graham Addresses Awkward Oscars 2023 Interview With Hugh Grant

4

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy's Face

5

Why Bachelor Contestant Says Her Exit "Makes No F--king Sense"