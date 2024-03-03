Look Back on Vanderpump Rules' Most Shocking Cheating Scandals

Watch : Tom Sandoval Reacts to Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

It's not about the pasta, but it is about the past.

A full year after news broke of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' shocking affair on March 3, 2023—which led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix—the cast (and viewers!) of Vanderpump Rules are still dealing with the fallout.

On Feb. 29, Raquel filed a lawsuit accusing Tom of recording illicit videos of her without her knowledge and Ariana of distributing the content—at roughly the exact same moment VPR alum Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they had separated after nearly five years of marriage, with the Kentucky alum moving out of their shared home in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood.

Because, lest we forget, Scandoval was hardly the first cheating scandal to rock the Lisa Vanderpump-helmed series.

When you really dig deep into the Bravo series' 11-season run, there are more red flags to be seen than at the U.N., with issues of infidelity proving to be not so sexy and unique.