Look Back on Vanderpump Rules' Most Shocking Cheating Scandals

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump REACTS to Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Scandal

It's not about the pasta, but it is about the past.

As Vanderpump Rules fans continue to watch (and brace for) the fallout from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' shocking affair—which led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix—they are also revisiting earlier seasons of the Bravo reality TV series, looking for any signs that something was amiss. And when you really dig deep into VPR's 10-season run, there are more red flags to be seen than at the U.N., with cheating scandals proving to be not so sexy and unique.

In fact, Vanderpump Rules was built on the back of an affair involving Scheana Shay and the former husband of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, while Tom was first accused of being unfaithful to Ariana quite early on in their relationship. And, against all odds, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were able to survive his infidelity in season six, proving you could find happily ever after even if your significant other initially tells you to "rot in hell!"