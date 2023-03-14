Ashley Graham Addresses Awkward Interview With Hugh Grant at Oscars 2023

Watch : Hugh Grant's AWKWARD Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Despite her interview with Hugh Grant going viral, Ashley Graham has nothing but love actually.

ICYMI, the model spoke to the actor on the Oscars 2023 red carpet at the Dolby Theater on March 12. But their quick exchange quickly made its way to social media, mainly due to the Love Actually star's lack of responses to Ashley's questions. As for what she has to say about their chat now?

"You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness," she told TMZ while at LAX on March 13. "So there you go."

And though she didn't have any follow-up message for the actor directly, Ashley made it clear that she still had a good time at the annual award show, adding, "I had so much fun, my feet hurt though."

Ahead of the ceremony, the two had social media abuzz once fans watched live as Hugh gave Ashley very straight-forward answers.