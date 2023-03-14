Younger's Nico Tortorella Welcomes Baby With Bethany C. Meyers

Meet Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers' young one.
The Younger star, 34, and the entrepreneur, 35, have welcomed their first child together and recently revealed the newborn's name.
"IП ᄂӨVΣ ЩIƬΉ ƬΉΣ DӨVΣ," Nico wrote on Instagram March 13 alongside a series of snapshots of the couple with their baby. "Introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella. Welcome to Earth little one."
Bethany announced in a separate post that their "long-awaited baby made her entrance to the world on March 5th." As for how they came up with the name?
"Kilmer is my grandfather's last name, my mother's maiden," Bethany explained. "Dove because Tortorella means 'turtle dove' and throughout our infertility journey she's been coming to us through birds. Doves for days."
Kilmer made her debut at a significant time for Nico and Bethany, too. As the be.come project founder has previously noted, 39 is a lucky number for the pair, adding that 3/9 is their wedding anniversary and was the baby's due date. And according to Bethany, Kilmer was born "at 39 weeks + 3 days, at 9:39 pm…can't make this up!"
The new parent said Kilmer arrived during "a beautiful, intense, raw, emotional, fast, safe and healthy homebirth."
"She was in fact born in the tent, surrounded by a circle of mothers (our immaculate care team), the spirits of ancestors past and future be.comings," they continued, noting the last photo in the post "is the moment she was born, the 'catch.'"
And Bethany and Nico are thrilled that their newest family member is here.
"We wake up every day amazed that we get to finally hold our gift," they added after giving a shout-out to their care team. "It was worth every tear, every heartbreak, every needle, doctor and dime. For those still on their journey to parenthood, I see you I love you. For those who have supported us along the way thank you. We are in newborn bliss and completely in love with the dove."
Nico and Bethany announced they were expecting a baby in August 2022.
"We've been trying to conceive for almost two years and we're happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right," the duo, who wed in 2018, said in a statement to People at the time. "As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it's not easy."
They added, "After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered. Of course, we still have a ways to go, and we know some days will be more difficult than others. But, today is a celebration. Today we are one step closer to becoming parents. All of it is you baby."