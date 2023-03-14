Younger's Nico Tortorella Welcomes Baby With Bethany C. Meyers

Watch : Nico Tortorella Talks Sexuality, Polyamory and Alcoholism-Just the Sip

Meet Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers' young one.

The Younger star, 34, and the entrepreneur, 35, have welcomed their first child together and recently revealed the newborn's name.

"IП ᄂӨVΣ ЩIƬΉ ƬΉΣ DӨVΣ," Nico wrote on Instagram March 13 alongside a series of snapshots of the couple with their baby. "Introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella. Welcome to Earth little one."

Bethany announced in a separate post that their "long-awaited baby made her entrance to the world on March 5th." As for how they came up with the name?

"Kilmer is my grandfather's last name, my mother's maiden," Bethany explained. "Dove because Tortorella means 'turtle dove' and throughout our infertility journey she's been coming to us through birds. Doves for days."

Kilmer made her debut at a significant time for Nico and Bethany, too. As the be.come project founder has previously noted, 39 is a lucky number for the pair, adding that 3/9 is their wedding anniversary and was the baby's due date. And according to Bethany, Kilmer was born "at 39 weeks + 3 days, at 9:39 pm…can't make this up!"