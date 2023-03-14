Avril Lavigne Confronts Topless Protestor Onstage at 2023 Juno Awards

Watch : Avril Lavigne KISSES Tyga After Mod Sun Breakup

Avril Lavigne's onstage appearance at the 2023 Juno Awards got a little complicated.

As the "What the Hell" singer hit the stage to introduce a performance by AP Dhillon during the ceremony on March 13, a topless woman—whose body appeared covered in messages including "Save the Green Belt"—appeared right behind her.

And though the 38-year-old did her best to continue her speech, she drew a round of applause when she turned to the protestor and told her to "Get the f--k off, bitch." (Security also appeared onstage to help escort the protester off at that moment).

According to CTV News, the protestor's messages seemed to reference a housing development plan recently rolled out by the government in Ontario.

After winning the Fan Choice Award later in the evening (which serves as her fourth overall), Avril also delivered a quip about being the only one onstage at the moment.