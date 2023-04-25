NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Leaving Green Bay Packers for New York Jets

Watch : See Tom Brady's Response to Rumors of an NFL Return

Aaron Rodgers is jetting off to a new team.

The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback has been traded to the New York Jets, a source with knowledge of the terms confirmed to The New York Times on April 24. The move concludes Rodgers' 18-year history with the Packers, which began in 2005 when he was drafted by the NFL team.

Rodgers first shared his intention to leave during a March 15 interview on The Pat McAfee Show. "I haven't been holding anything up at this point," he said on the show. "It's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels in."

Amid the waiting period, Rodgers noted that he was taking a step back and sending love and gratitude to Green Bay.

During his time as Packers quarterback, Rodgers led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2011 with a compelling victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As rumors around his potential departure to the Jets swirled in March, Rodgers addressed the talk but kept tight on details.