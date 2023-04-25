NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Leaving Green Bay Packers for New York Jets

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will leave the Green Bay Packers and head to the New York Jets. The move ends his 18-year career with the NFL team.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Apr 25, 2023 12:22 AMTags
SportsFootballCelebritiesAaron Rodgers
Watch: See Tom Brady's Response to Rumors of an NFL Return

Aaron Rodgers is jetting off to a new team.

The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback has been traded to the New York Jets, a source with knowledge of the terms confirmed to The New York Times on April 24. The move concludes Rodgers' 18-year history with the Packers, which began in 2005 when he was drafted by the NFL team.

Rodgers first shared his intention to leave during a March 15 interview on The Pat McAfee Show. "I haven't been holding anything up at this point," he said on the show. "It's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels in."

Amid the waiting period, Rodgers noted that he was taking a step back and sending love and gratitude to Green Bay.

During his time as Packers quarterback, Rodgers led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2011 with a compelling victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As rumors around his potential departure to the Jets swirled in March, Rodgers addressed the talk but kept tight on details.

photos
NFL Studs On and Off the Football Field

"Stay tuned … I think it won't be long," he said in a March 12 appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. "There's a time limit for all this."

He also shared a bit of insight into his meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson, which occurred on March 7, according to the New York Post.

"It's always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. Yeah it's always interesting," he added. "That's all I'm giving you."

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Roots With Brunette Hair Transformation

2

Why Andy Cohen Lost His "S--t" With Teresa Giudice at Reunion Taping

3

See Adele Cry Over Her Divorce in James Corden's Last Carpool Karaoke

The 39-year-old also broached the subject after finishing a darkness retreat in February, where he isolated himself from the outside world, per ESPN.

"There's a finality to the decision. I don't make it lightly," he said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast March 1. "I don't want to drag anybody around. Look, I'm answering questions about it because I got asked about it. I'm talking about it because it's important to me. If you don't like it and you think it's drama, you think I'm being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out."

He continued, "That's fine. But this is my life. It's important to me, and I'll make a decision soon enough and we'll go down that road and be really excited about it."

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Previously, Rodgers signed a four-year contract with the Packers in March 2022. Although reports emerged that it was a $200 million contract, Rodgers later set the record straight on Twitter.

"YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed'," he wrote. "I'm very excited to be back."

Outside of football, the NFL star dated Shailene Woodley, but the pair separated and ended their engagement in February 2022. He is reportedly now in a relationship with Mallory Edens, per People

His trade was first reported by ESPN.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Her Roots With Brunette Hair Transformation

2

Why Andy Cohen Lost His "S--t" With Teresa Giudice at Reunion Taping

3

See Adele Cry Over Her Divorce in James Corden's Last Carpool Karaoke

4

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Is Engaged to Matt Kaplan

5

Blake Lively Congratulates Ryan Reynolds After "Fairytale" Wrexham Win