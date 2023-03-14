Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Elizabeth Arden, Dermablend, Nudestix, Belif, Korres, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Elizabeth Arden, Dermablend, Nudestix, Belif, Korres, Patchology, Youthforia, Beekman 1802, Lashfood, and Teami Blends. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
TL:DR: If you're only buying one product today, I urge you to check out my absolute favorite highlighter while it's available for half price.
Today's Steals
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow
Stop what you are doing and buy this highlighter. It is my absolute favorite because it gives a natural-looking glow without glitter. It's very easy for me to apply and blend without taking off my foundation. I blend it with a sponge, but it does have a built-in brush, which is great if you are on the go. Of course, good skincare is a game-changer, but this highlighter is kind of like my cheat code to look like I have glowing skin. I could not be more obsessed.
NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color
I love this cream bronzer because it gives me more control than powder and liquid bronzers. It's easy to blend and I can easily increase the intensity if I'm going for a different look. I use it all the time and one stick lasts me almost a whole year because I don't need a ton of product to do my makeup.
A shopper reviewed, "I love how easy this was to use! it includes the little brush which is adorable. the color blends very well and lasts all day! I'd highly recommend this product. "
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum
Get a fresh dose of serum every time you use these products since they're packaged in individual capsules. These have anti-aging ingredients that address the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dull skin.
A loyal fan of the product said, "Have used Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum for 15 years and constantly get compliments on my skin. At 60 yo it is nice that no one can guess my age. I especially like that it is measured out and that there is no waste of the product."
A shopper reviewed, "Miracle capsule. I have only used this capsules in 2 weeks and I am already seeing results on my skin.my face is looking younger and everyone is asking what I am using on my face,no wrinkles and my dark spots are already fading away.Thank you Elizabeth Arden for your skincare products that are helping a lot of women to take of their skin."
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
The Dermablend Loose Setting Powder locks in your foundation for up to 16 hours of smudge-proof and transfer-resistant wear, according to the brand. The silky powder creates a natural finish that can be worn over makeup, alone, or even mixed in with foundation. There are three shades to choose from. If you want an illuminating finish, the banana version is on sale too.
A shopper said, "Light and super fine powder that gives great blurring effect, without altering you skin tone. I have tried multiple powders and I don't bother with any other powder especially at this price point."
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
You just need five minutes to look like you get a full eight hours of sleep. These eye gels combat puffiness, dryness, and the look of fatigue. They're the perfect fast fix for tired eyes, made with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen.
"I immediately saw a difference. My puffiness went down and so did my my dark circles. These are miracle workers," an Ulta shopper revealed.
Another shared, "I've tried so many different eye patches over the years. These definitely work! They absolutely take care of the morning puffiness and leave my under eye area smoother and brighter. I leave them in the refrigerator and use them first thing in the morning.... not only do they look awake , they feel awake. I look forward to this part of my morning routine!"
Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels
Give your under eye area an extra dose of hydration with these gels. The brand claims that these also fight the signs of aging and protect against environmental stressors. A fan of the product said, "They actually work. When using eye gel patches I look for the following results: no dark circles, de-puffing, & plumping fine lines. This product checks all those boxes. I remember looking in the mirror after using these for the first time and being shocked at how much younger I looked."
Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
Revive dull, dry skin and get a dewy, hydrated glow when you add this overnight mask to your regular routine.
A shopper raved, "This, I absolutely love! Applying it to your skin is refreshing in itself. The consistency is almost like jelly, but leaves your skin feeling so moisturized. The next day, skin looked hydrated and clean, instead of my usual puffy morning face! I love this brand and product!"
Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
The Teami Blends Green Tea Detox Mask is a skincare must-have. The detoxifying mask removes impurities from pores while replenishing the skin with superfood nutrients. The powerful yet mask will leave your face feeling soft, clean, and renewed.
A fan of the product declared, "My favorite mask I have ever used! The detox mask is AMAZING!! I am so in love with how this mask makes my face feel! i used the mask for 3 nights in a row after doing my regular skin care routine and my skin cleared up right away. i have never seen my skin this clear. i am so happy with the results! i will 100% be buying this product again!"
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Blush
I really like these cream blushes because it's easy for me to go overboard with powder and liquid blushes. I have more control with the application and each blush has a brush attached. These give a nice, natural-looking flushed look that doesn't look like I'm wearing makeup. There's a matte option and a dewy version.
The other cool thing about this product is I also use it as a lip color and an eye color. I appreciate a monochromatic look.
Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35 2-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter
This primer is totally invisible on your skin, creating a smooth, even canvas for makeup application. It also has SPF 35 and Zinc Oxide for sun protection.
"One of my favorite skin care products of all time," an Ulta shopper declared, elaborating, "I'm on my third bottle of this stuff and I can't recommend it enough. I have a love-hate relationship with sunscreens because of my oily and very fair skin. The texture of this primer is perfect and it sits so nicely on my skin."
Another shopper said, "Holy grail. It's so difficult to find a safe product to use while breastfeeding or pregnant, and this is it! Works amazingly, since your first try it on, you can absolutely feel the difference. I totally recommend it."
Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer
Primer is an important step in the getting-ready ritual. It helps hold your makeup in place and prevents moisture from escaping. This one has skin-loving ingredients that help restore the barrier and soothe sensitivity.
A shopper gushed, "Forever a favorite. I received this bottle for free, but I've purchased it four times before on my own. It keeps my makeup looking beautiful ALL day, keeps my skin glowing and hydrated, as well as being soothing and helping with redness. It's perfect."
Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial
We all want brighter, smoother skin, right? Let this product do its thing while you sleep. It's the perfect last step in your nighttime routine, bringing a new meaning to the term "beauty sleep."
A fan of the product raved, "I have been using this a few nights a week for the last couple of weeks after receiving a deluxe sample size. Wow. Every morning after, I have woken up and felt that my skin had a nice healthy glow. I know others may be sensitive to fragrances, but I am addicted to this scent…for me it's like a soft natural rose scent but doesn't smell artificial or overpowering... Will definitely be purchasing a full-size jar!!"
LashFood Lash Enhancing Duo
Take your eyelashes to another level with this two-piece set. Put the Phyto-Medic Lash Enhancer on clean, dry skin, similar to how you may apply liquid eyeliner. Let it dry for about two minutes before applying other products. The Conditioning Collagen Lash Primer works as an overnight mask when you apply it before bed and as a mascara primer when you put it on during the day.
A shopper said, "Results in a WEEK. I used to use the FEG eye lash enhancer but they changed their formula and it wasn't working anymore. I wanted to find one not super expensive and this grew my lashes in just a week!"
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, March 12
- Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $20
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $13
- Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $22
- Peach and Lily Power Cocktail Repair System, $26
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow, $13
- IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser, $12
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers, $10
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set, $10
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- ZitSticka Mini KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch, $8
- ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum, $20
Monday, March 13
- Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick, $11
- r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $12
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, $47
- Lancome La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer, $21
- Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream, $18
Tuesday, March 14
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE LUX All Over Face Blush Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color, $18
- NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow, $18
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $16
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder, $16
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, $27-$57
- Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35, $14
- TEAMI Blends Green Tea Detox Mask, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $10-$30
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $8-$25
- Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $19
- Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Sleep Facial, $25
- Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer, $19
- Lashfood Lash Enhancing Duo, $9
Wednesday, March 15
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $40
- Lorac Pro Eye Palettes, $20-$25
- Flawless Beauty Fridge, $30
- Erborian BB Crème, $23
Thursday, March 16
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $15
- Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper, $17
- Strivectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $36
- About Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil, $6
- About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color, $8
- Iconic London Multiuse Sculpting Palette, $25
Friday, March 17
- Clarins Double Serum, $45-$88
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $17-$75
- Dermalogica SURPRISE STEAL
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $11
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $11
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter, $18-$20
- Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Nikkietutorials Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Samantha March Start Inspired Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Star Lit Liquid Highlighter, $15
Saturday, March 18
- Benefit Powder Blushes, $16
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $15
- Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $9-$17
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $9-$23
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $9-$23
- Beautyblender Bubble Sponge, $10
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $26-$39
- NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose, $123
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, March 19
- Estee Lauder DoubleWear Foundation, $24
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $13
- Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $28-$68
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150, $18
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112, $8
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113, $13
Monday, March 20
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer, $21-$30
- Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, $21
- Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighters, $17
- CosRX Master Patches, $10
- Nudestix NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30, $18
- Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50, $20
Tuesday, March 21
- Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick, $14
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Blush, $13
- Beekman Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Indie Lee Co-Q10 Toner, $18
- Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System, $31
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, $36
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray, $26
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, $38
- Beautybio The Eyelighter Concentrate, $26
- Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, $13
- First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $14
Wednesday, March 22
- Live Tinted Huestick Corrector, $12
- Live Tinted Huestick Multistick, $12
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer Daycation, $16
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, $23
- Foreo Bear, $110
- Foreo Serum Serum Serum, $30
- Juvia's Place Lip Products, $5-$8
- UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick, $12
- BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $25-$35
Thursday, March 23
- Lancome Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer, $80
- Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $41
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, $70
- Maely's B-Flat Belly Cream, $25
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $13
- Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, $8
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $24
Friday, March 24
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $14
- Peter Thomas Roth SURPRISE STEAL
- Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, $22
- Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil, $14
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lip Gloss, $16
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer, $16
- Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, $40
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $23
Saturday March 25
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $22
- IT Airbrush foundation brushes, $13-$18
- Buxom SURPRISE STEAL
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil, $13
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish, $39
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, March 26
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray, $16
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20
- Tula Cult Classic Cleanser, $12-$17
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, $12
- Persona SuperBlush, $11
Monday, March 27
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $12
- Mented Semi Matte Lipstick, $9
- Mented Lip Liner, $6
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $25
- bareMinerals All Over Face Color Loose Bronzer, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Peeling Gel, $25
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $13-$27
- PUR Minerals 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $15
Tuesday, March 28
- GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $37
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $33
- L'occitane Almond Shower Oil, $15-$20
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $16
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence, $90
- Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $12
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, $23
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, $31
- Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $16
Wednesday, March 29
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow, $11
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel, $43
- Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel, $40
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $11-$21
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, $19-$29
- PMD Clean Pro RQ - Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $90
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool, $80
- Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $21
Thursday, March 30
- Benefit Porefessional Primers, $17-$29
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $17
- Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes, $13
- GlamGlow Brighteyes Eye Cream, $20
Friday, March 31
- It Cosmetics SURPRISE STEAL
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $10-$18
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set, $49
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set, $30
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37-$44
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer, $29
Saturday, April 1
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes, $16
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit, $16
- Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $15
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $15
- Armani SURPRISE STEAL
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $16
- Strivectin Tighten and Lift Neck Serum Roller, $40
- Clinique Cleansers, $12-$17
Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.
—Originally published March 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM PT.