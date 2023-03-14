Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Elizabeth Arden, Dermablend, Nudestix, Belif, Korres, and More

Oscars 2023

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Elizabeth Arden, Dermablend, Nudestix, Belif, Korres, Patchology, Youthforia, Beekman 1802, Lashfood, and Teami Blends. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

TL:DR: If you're only buying one product today, I urge you to check out my absolute favorite highlighter while it's available for half price. 

Today's Steals

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow

Stop what you are doing and buy this highlighter. It is my absolute favorite because it gives a natural-looking glow without glitter. It's very easy for me to apply and blend without taking off my foundation. I blend it with a sponge, but it does have a built-in brush, which is great if you are on the go. Of course, good skincare is a game-changer, but this highlighter is kind of like my cheat code to look like I have glowing skin. I could not be more obsessed. 

$35
$18
Ulta

NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color

I love this cream bronzer because it gives me more control than powder and liquid bronzers. It's easy to blend and I can easily increase the intensity if I'm going for a different look. I use it all the time and one stick lasts me almost a whole year because I don't need a ton of product to do my makeup. 

A shopper reviewed, "I love how easy this was to use! it includes the little brush which is adorable. the color blends very well and lasts all day! I'd highly recommend this product. "

$35
$18
Ulta

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum

Get a fresh dose of serum every time you use these products since they're packaged in individual capsules. These have anti-aging ingredients that address the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dull skin.

A loyal fan of the product said, "Have used Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum for 15 years and constantly get compliments on my skin. At 60 yo it is nice that no one can guess my age. I especially like that it is measured out and that there is no waste of the product."

A shopper reviewed, "Miracle capsule. I have only used this capsules in 2 weeks and I am already seeing results on my skin.my face is looking younger and everyone is asking what I am using on my face,no wrinkles and my dark spots are already fading away.Thank you Elizabeth Arden for your skincare products that are helping a lot of women to take of their skin."

$54-$114
$27-$57
Ulta

Dermablend Loose Setting Powder

The Dermablend Loose Setting Powder locks in your foundation for up to 16 hours of smudge-proof and transfer-resistant wear, according to the brand. The silky powder creates a natural finish that can be worn over makeup, alone, or even mixed in with foundation. There are three shades to choose from. If you want an illuminating finish, the banana version is on sale too.

A shopper said, "Light and super fine powder that gives great blurring effect, without altering you skin tone. I have tried multiple powders and I don't bother with any other powder especially at this price point."

$32
$16
Ulta
$32
$16
Illuminating Powder

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

You just need five minutes to look like you get a full eight hours of sleep. These eye gels combat puffiness, dryness, and the look of fatigue. They're the perfect fast fix for tired eyes, made with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen.

"I immediately saw a difference. My puffiness went down and so did my my dark circles. These are miracle workers," an Ulta shopper revealed.

Another shared, "I've tried so many different eye patches over the years. These definitely work! They absolutely take care of the morning puffiness and leave my under eye area smoother and brighter. I leave them in the refrigerator and use them first thing in the morning.... not only do they look awake , they feel awake. I look forward to this part of my morning routine!"

$20
$10
Ulta

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels

Give your under eye area an extra dose of hydration with these gels. The brand claims that these also fight the signs of aging and protect against environmental stressors. A fan of the product said, "They actually work. When using eye gel patches I look for the following results: no dark circles, de-puffing, & plumping fine lines. This product checks all those boxes. I remember looking in the mirror after using these for the first time and being shocked at how much younger I looked."

$15
$8
Ulta

Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask

Revive dull, dry skin and get a dewy, hydrated glow when you add this overnight mask to your regular routine. 

A shopper raved, "This, I absolutely love! Applying it to your skin is refreshing in itself. The consistency is almost like jelly, but leaves your skin feeling so moisturized. The next day, skin looked hydrated and clean, instead of my usual puffy morning face! I love this brand and product!" 

$38
$19
Ulta

Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask

The Teami Blends Green Tea Detox Mask is a skincare must-have. The detoxifying mask removes impurities from pores while replenishing the skin with superfood nutrients. The powerful yet mask will leave your face feeling soft, clean, and renewed.

A fan of the product declared, "My favorite mask I have ever used! The detox mask is AMAZING!! I am so in love with how this mask makes my face feel! i used the mask for 3 nights in a row after doing my regular skin care routine and my skin cleared up right away. i have never seen my skin this clear. i am so happy with the results! i will 100% be buying this product again!"

$33
$17
Ulta

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Blush

I really like these cream blushes because it's easy for me to go overboard with powder and liquid blushes. I have more control with the application and each blush has a brush attached. These give a nice, natural-looking flushed look that doesn't look like I'm wearing makeup. There's a matte option and a dewy version.

The other cool thing about this product is I also use it as a lip color and an eye color. I appreciate a monochromatic look.

$35
$18
Matte- Ulta
$35
$18
Dewy- Ulta

Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35 2-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter

This primer is totally invisible on your skin, creating a smooth, even canvas for makeup application. It also has SPF 35 and Zinc Oxide for sun protection.

"One of my favorite skin care products of all time," an Ulta shopper declared, elaborating, "I'm on my third bottle of this stuff and I can't recommend it enough. I have a love-hate relationship with sunscreens because of my oily and very fair skin. The texture of this primer is perfect and it sits so nicely on my skin."

Another shopper said, "Holy grail. It's so difficult to find a safe product to use while breastfeeding or pregnant, and this is it! Works amazingly, since your first try it on, you can absolutely feel the difference. I totally recommend it."

$28
$14
Ulta

Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer

Primer is an important step in the getting-ready ritual. It helps hold your makeup in place and prevents moisture from escaping. This one has skin-loving ingredients that help restore the barrier and soothe sensitivity. 

A shopper gushed, "Forever a favorite. I received this bottle for free, but I've purchased it four times before on my own. It keeps my makeup looking beautiful ALL day, keeps my skin glowing and hydrated, as well as being soothing and helping with redness. It's perfect."

$38
$19
Ulta

Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial

We all want brighter, smoother skin, right? Let this product do its thing while you sleep. It's the perfect last step in your nighttime routine, bringing a new meaning to the term "beauty sleep."

A fan of the product raved, "I have been using this a few nights a week for the last couple of weeks after receiving a deluxe sample size. Wow. Every morning after, I have woken up and felt that my skin had a nice healthy glow. I know others may be sensitive to fragrances, but I am addicted to this scent…for me it's like a soft natural rose scent but doesn't smell artificial or overpowering... Will definitely be purchasing a full-size jar!!"

$50
$25
Ulta

LashFood Lash Enhancing Duo

Take your eyelashes to another level with this two-piece set. Put the  Phyto-Medic Lash Enhancer on clean, dry skin, similar to how you may apply liquid eyeliner. Let it dry for about two minutes before applying other products. The Conditioning Collagen Lash Primer works as an overnight mask when you apply it before bed and as a mascara primer when you put it on during the day.

A shopper said, "Results in a WEEK. I used to use the FEG eye lash enhancer but they changed their formula and it wasn't working anymore. I wanted to find one not super expensive and this grew my lashes in just a week!"

$18
$9
Ulta

—Originally published March 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM PT.