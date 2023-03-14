Tyler Cameron Reveals He Only Had $200 in the Bank When He Dated Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron wasn't exactly famous and rich while dating a certain member of the rich and famous.
The Bachelorette star took a trip down memory lane to recall a time when he was going on dates with Gigi Hadid shortly after the show aired. As it turns out, Tyler's bank account was tight during those outings.
"I had like $200," Tyler revealed during a recent episode of the Trading Secrets podcast, as seen in a clip shared to Instagram March 13. "I remember I'd be going on dates callin' pops up in the bathroom like, ‘Yo, pops, I don't think my credit cards gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.' He's like, ‘You got it, son. Go get it.'"
Looking back on having those dates without having confidence his card would go through, Tyler teased, "You're just crossing your fingers at this point."
But Tyler recalled that it was a time in his life that felt liberating.
"You know, this is like in my early days in New York City," he said. "I'm living on Matt [James'] beanbag, have no money but I'm like the happiest I've ever been because it's like the world is wide open to me in New York City. I can do whatever I want."
As for how Gigi and Tyler's romance went down? The pair first sparked romance rumors in early August 2019, when they were spotted on a date in New York City. From there, the pair continued to get closer. Gigi even introduced Tyler to her friend Taylor Swift at the Republic Records party that same month.
At the time, a source told E! News about their connection, noting, "Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."
Despite plans to take things slow, the pair reportedly moved faster than anticipated, which led to their split after two months of dating.
"They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a separate source told E! News October 2019. "The split was amicable and they are still friendly."
As for where they each are now in terms of romance, Gigi has recently sparked romance rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio. Meanwhile, Tyler and Kristin Cavallari have been the subject of similar speculation since February 2022—which Kristen has set the record straight on.
"I love Tyler. He's such an amazing guy," she said on Feb. 7 episode of the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. "And he was my New Year's date and we had a ton of fun, but he's not my boyfriend. I don't have a boyfriend."
On Tyler's end, he gave a pretty coy answer that same week when exclusively telling E! News whether he is single and ready to mingle.
"You know, I'm around," he said Feb. 2. "I don't know if I'm necessarily dating, but I am seeing. Seeing is believing I guess."