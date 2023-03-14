Olivia Jade Shares the Biggest Lesson She Learned After College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Olivia Jade Shares Lesson Learned After College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade is getting candid about the 2019 college admissions scandal.

The social media star recently shared what took away from being the subject of headlines surrounding Operation Varsity Blues, a federal investigation that alleged Olivia's parents—Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli—paid $500,000 in bribes to enroll her and older sister Bella at the University of Southern California. Prosecutors said the two sisters were admitted as recruits to the school's rowing team, even though they are not athletes.

Olivia, 23, is now explaining her biggest lesson from being in the public eye during that time, as she shared exclusively with E! News at the 2023 Oscars viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation March 12.

"I think just be very self-aware and very aware of what you're putting out there and really owning that," Olivia said. "I'm more than blessed, and I have a beautiful life and a lot of people have it really hard."