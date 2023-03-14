Olivia Jade Shares the Biggest Lesson She Learned After College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade is getting candid about the 2019 college admissions scandal.
The social media star recently shared what took away from being the subject of headlines surrounding Operation Varsity Blues, a federal investigation that alleged Olivia's parents—Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli—paid $500,000 in bribes to enroll her and older sister Bella at the University of Southern California. Prosecutors said the two sisters were admitted as recruits to the school's rowing team, even though they are not athletes.
Olivia, 23, is now explaining her biggest lesson from being in the public eye during that time, as she shared exclusively with E! News at the 2023 Oscars viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation March 12.
"I think just be very self-aware and very aware of what you're putting out there and really owning that," Olivia said. "I'm more than blessed, and I have a beautiful life and a lot of people have it really hard."
For their involvement in the operation, Lori served less than two months in prison in late 2020, while Mossimo completed his five-month sentence in April 2021.
Reflecting on the past couple of years, Olivia shared how she's now making attempts to carry on with her life.
"I just have to remember that because although what I feel like I went through might have been hard for me personally—it's OK, you know what I mean?" she continued, "I'm all about the growth era."
Since the scandal, Olivia, who competed on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, is grateful to keep a tight-knit support circle.
"I feel good. I feel like I have such a supportive family," she continued. "We've all stayed really close through everything so that's all you can really ask for. Life is crazy."
She's now continuing to post pieces of her life on TikTok and Youtube, and we can't wait to see what content she has to share about the Oscars party.
