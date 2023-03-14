2023 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: Trendy Festival Tops to Help You Beat the Heat

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Music festival season is finally upon us, and we're expecting the fashion to take center stage at Coachella, Stagecoach and beyond in 2023.
If you're looking for music festival outfit inspo that will have you feeling as fierce as a lead singer, our festival packing guides have everything you need. In this roundup, you'll find the trendiest and most comfortable tops that are perfect for everything from pool parties to waiting in long lines.
From metallic crop tops with a retro-inspired design to comfortable t-shirts fit for any festival and more, this Coachella and Stagecoach packing guide has all the looks you need to strut the festival grounds in style. Continue below to shop our most-loved tops for festival season.
We The Free The Perfect Tee
If you're going for a cute and casual vibe for festival season this year, you need to get this "perfect" tee from Free People. You can pair the look with shorts, mini skirts, maxi skirts, cargo pants and more, and accessorize as you please.
Flounce-Trimmed Chiffon Blouse
This festival season, we're looking forward to seeing dreamy and airy designs, and sheer tops are a simple and stylish way to achieve the look. This flounce-trimmed chiffon blouse that ties at the front comes in a beautiful purple shade, with cute drawstring cuffs and a flouncy neckline. You can pair the look with cargo pants, slouchy denim jeans for a casual look or a slip skirt and some cowboy boots for a festival-perfect ensemble.
Zebra Metallic O Ring Flared Sleeve Crop Top
This metallic flared sleeve crop top has the perfect exaggerated sleeves and a fun and flirty O ring design. The zebra print top would look stunning with a pair of low-rise jeans, a max skirt or parachute pants and some platform boots.
UO Katya Flyaway Duster Sweater
This duster sweater comes in cream and charcoal, both of which would look super cute with a pair of jeans, cargo pants or even a micro mini skirt. The midriff baring look is flirty and fun, but you can also layer it over a bodysuit for more coverage.
Sparkle Mock Neck Top
This eye-catching sparkle mock neck top is the perfect playful piece for a music festival. You can pair it with cargo pants and platform boots for an edgier look or a denim maxi skirt and sneakers for a trendier vibe.
Levi's Women's Daisy Denim Halter Top
This denim halter top is perfect for any music festival. You can pair it with a maxi skirt and cowboy boots for a Western-inspired look, or add a micro mini skirt, platform boots and statement sunnies for a Y2K vibe. Either way, you'll look so trendy.
Indigo Tie Front Mesh Crop Top
This tie front mesh crop top is a super trendy and edgy piece that you can style in so many ways for any festival. Pair it with the matching skirt, some cowboy boots and a fringe crossbody for a fun and flirty festival outfit.
UO Maxi Flyaway Duster Cami
This maxi duster cami from Urban Outfitters has the cutest semi-sheer floral design and lace detailing. It's flowy and beautiful, so you'll be comfortable and stylish while watching your favorite artists perform.
Plus Mid Blue Wash Halterneck Button Up Denim Top
You can't go wrong with denim for a music festival, which is why you need to add this halter button up denim top to your outfit lineup for the weekend. You can wear it with maxi skirts, jeans for a denim on denim look and more.
Lace Back Crochet Corset Top
Since crochet is always a beloved fashion trend for music festivals, this lace back crochet top is a must-have for any venue you're attending. Pair the look with jeans, mini or maxi skirts, parachute pants and more!
