These $33 Combat Boots Come In Four Colors and They Have 7,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Staying on top of the fashion trends is cool and all, but if you want to make a solid investment, go with the classics. There are some pieces that will never go out of style. When you can find those keep-forever pieces at an affordable price, that's even better.
You can never go wrong with a pair of combat boots. You can wear them all year in any type of weather and they work with any outfit. These boots from Amazon Essentials are only $34 and they have 7,500+ 5-star reviews. It doesn't get any cooler than a pair of combat boots. Instead of opting for an expensive pair, get these in multiple colors. These are stylish and surprisingly comfortable, with many shoppers raving about how they don't have to "break in" their new shoes because they have a great fit right away.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boot
These boots come in black, olive green, brown, and black croc faux leather.
If you need more info before you shop, check out these five-star reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boot Reviews
A shopper urged, "BUY THEM. These are THE BEST combat style boots I've ever had. They are perfect with any outfit and fit like a glove. And they aren't heavy and bulky like others."
Another reviewed, "Love these boots. I was looking for a boot that I can wear in a wooded area to give me some extra protection for my feet and ankles and this definitely fit the bill. They are sturdy, and yet comfortable. I even like the color - green. They are exactly what I was looking for."
A reviewer wrote, "So comfy!!! These are exactly as described and super comfy. No break in period and I'm obsessed."
An Amazon shopper gushed, "Love these!! Must have. It is nice looking feels okay nice color but it isn't the best like some I've seen in shoe stores but overall it's simple and nice looking to wear and it's comfortable."
"My favorite boots now. The best boots I've ever bought, comfortable, pretty, my style, I even bought one of each color," someone shared.
