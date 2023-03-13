Rachel Bilson's Sex Confession Will Have You Saying a Big O-M-G

Forget The O.C., Rachel Bilson is getting candid about The Big O.
The actress didn't hold back about her sex life during chat with Whitney Cummings, confessing that she had never experienced an orgasm from sexual intercourse until she was well into her 30s.
The revelation came after Whitney, 40, shared how her sex drive has increased since going off birth control. "I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control," the comedian said on the March 13 episode of Rachel's Broad Ideas podcast. "Never had it in my life until I turned 40...but I could do it with my hands."
Rachel, 41, then told Whitney that she was the same.
"It didn't happen for me until I was about 38," the Hart of Dixie alum admitted. "Isn't that crazy?"
Rachel also noted that she had previously gotten it done on her own, but "not with, like, dick inside."
This wasn't the first time Rachel spilled some NSFW deets about her sex life. Last year, she had an eyebrow-raising response when asked what she missed most about ex-boyfriend Bill Hader, who she dated from late 2019 to the summer of 2020.
"His big dick!" she quipped on her podcast's Aug. 15 episode, before adding to her producers, "You can keep that. Oh, that's funny."
So, why is Rachel so open about sex? "Growing up in a household that was so sex-positive and free and candid...definitely made me more obviously open talking about things," she told Yahoo! Life's The Unwind series in July. "These are the things women go through, and there's nothing connected to it that feels like, oh, I shouldn't be talking about this."
Rachel added, "The things that my friends and I talk about shouldn't be taboo."