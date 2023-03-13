Rachel Bilson's Sex Confession Will Have You Saying a Big O-M-G

Watch : Rachel Bilson Reveals She & Bill Hader Broke Up Via Phone

Forget The O.C., Rachel Bilson is getting candid about The Big O.

The actress didn't hold back about her sex life during chat with Whitney Cummings, confessing that she had never experienced an orgasm from sexual intercourse until she was well into her 30s.

The revelation came after Whitney, 40, shared how her sex drive has increased since going off birth control. "I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control," the comedian said on the March 13 episode of Rachel's Broad Ideas podcast. "Never had it in my life until I turned 40...but I could do it with my hands."

Rachel, 41, then told Whitney that she was the same.

"It didn't happen for me until I was about 38," the Hart of Dixie alum admitted. "Isn't that crazy?"

Rachel⁠ also noted that she had previously gotten it done on her own, but "not with, like, dick inside."