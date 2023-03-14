2023 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: Necklaces, Rings, Body Chains, & More to Complete Your Outfit

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Music festivals are the perfect opportunity to watch your favorite artists perform live, snap amazing photos with friends, indulge in delicious food and drinks and, most importantly, put together some fire outfits. It's also the perfect opportunity to get bold and playful with your accessories, especially your jewelry!
If you've already planned the perfect outfit, shoes and handbags, don't forget to add some show-stopping earrings, necklaces, face gems, body chains and more. And, if you need a little festival jewelry inspo to get you in the shopping mood, look no further than this roundup with some of the most attention-grabbing pieces out there.
Whether you're looking for oversized hoop earrings, pearl body chains or anything in between, we put together a few trendy and versatile jewelry pieces that are perfect for Coachella, Stagecoach and beyond. Scroll below and get to shopping our picks!
Mavis Body Chain
This Mavis Body Chain from Free People is stunning, to say the least. You can wear it over crop tops, tanks, dresses and more for a look that will completely steal the show.
Keely Statement Pearl Hoop Earring
These statement pearl hoop earrings are currently on sale for just $10, and they're the perfect playful style for Coachella. You can wear them on their own, or add more earrings for an extra trendy and bold look.
ZZ ZINFANDEL 24-36 Pcs Resin Rings
Mix and match these resin rings all festival weekend long. There are a ton of colors and designs to choose from, and they're super affordable so you don't have to break the bank to get cute festival jewerly. One reviewer shares, "These are super cute and are comfortable on the hands. The make any outfit pop, would buy again."
Pearlfection Set Classic Iridescent
Music festivals are the perfect opportunity to adorn your face with gems, and these iridescent pearl gems from Half Magic Beauty make for the perfect set to get you through whichever venue you're attending. It comes with eye-catching pearls and adornment tweezers for easy, precise application.
Andromeda Layered Necklace
This layered necklace from Free People has the perfect maximalist look to complete any festival outfit. With vintage-inspired pendants and a pop of pink, you can't go wrong with adding this unique necklace to your festival jewelry lineup.
Cotton Candy Heart To Heart Jumbo Ring
Add this jumbo heart ring from Notte Jewelry to your music festival jewelry lineup. You can stack it with other gold rings for a bold, maximalist look that is fun and playful, which is what festivals are all about, anyways.
Heartthrob Necklace
Add a bold touch to your music festival fit with this Heartthrob Necklace by BONBONWHIMS. It's the perfect statement necklace with an attention-grabbing heart locket in silver or gold, and with a pink, white or brown leather cord. You don't need much else to set your festival outfit apart from the rest with this piece.
Cruise Dangle Earrings
These adorable dangle earrings are so eye-catching and beautiful. They're made with shiny pearls and acrylic beads, and a cute stitched pink cotton heart. They're perfect to wear with your hair in a messy updo style!
Ian Charms The Beau Bracelet
Add a pop of color to your outfit with this unique charm bracelet made with colorful glass, ceramic and acrylic beads. Each of Ian Charms bracelets are handmade, so you get a singular and super eclectic piece that you can wear individually or stack with other bracelets.
Boho Bra Body Chain
This pearl body chain is super dainty and pretty, and it's only $10, too! You can layer the look under crop tops and bralettes, or wear it over a bathing suit. It's a super versatile and cute piece no matter how you style it.
Luxe Necklace
This Uncommon James chain necklace is like a three-in-one piece that comes in gold and silver. It's a super cute look that you can pair with just about any outfit.
Ariana Ost Dripping Stones Armband
Adorn your arm with this dripping stone armband that looks so effortlessly stunning. The look comes in two earthy stone colors, both of which are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
