Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Turns Up the Heat on Vacation After Tom Sandoval Split

Ariana Madix was born cool, babe.
And now she's turning up the heat during a Mexico getaway in the aftermath of her breakup with Tom Sandoval.
The Vanderpump Rules star was photographed attending a friend's wedding festivities in Oaxaca, Mexico on March 11. Ariana was all smiles as she stepped out in a pink and green maxi dress, with nude platform heels and a straw crossbody bag. The 37-year-old topped off her look with her blonde hair pulled back in a high bun.
As for the reason the bravolebrity went solo? Grab a pumptini to keep up with this one.
Ariana and Tom reportedly split due to allegations that he was engaged in a long-term affair with VPR castmate Raquel Leviss, despite being in a nine-year relationship with Ariana at the time.
After the news broke on March 3, Ariana's friends, including both present and past cast members rallied around her, even using the hashtag #TeamAriana and speaking out against Tom and Raquel on social media. And before jetting off to Mexico, Ariana enjoyed some girl time with her local BFFs.
Posing for a picture alongside costars Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Charli Burnett on International Women's Day March 8, Ariana looked good as gold in a sparkly mini dress, while her crew sat around her each sporting all black.
Scheana captioned the March 9 Instagram post, "We ride for Ariana," with a black heart emoji.
Both Tom and Raquel have issued public apologies to Ariana in the wake of the split.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," her ex wrote on Instagram March 7. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
Most recently, the other half of Tom Tom, Tom Schwartz, spoke out about the drama.
"Really, I'm just sad, you know, about the negative impact it's had on our business," he told TMZ in a March 11 interview. "But I think cooler heads will prevail and I'm just gonna keep on keeping on."
As for how his best friend and business partner is holding up?
"He's OK, I think. He has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so," Tom Schwartz continued. "I think he feels like a piece of s--t and to some extent, maybe he is. He knows he f--ked up and the whole thing is just really sad."
And although Tom Schwartz hasn't spoken to Raquel since the scandal hit, the 40-year-old urged viewers to stay tuned to the current season to see how it all unfolds.
"You'll see it play out on the show," he said, before noting, "It's f--king complicated. That's the understatement of the year."