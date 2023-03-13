Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Turns Up the Heat on Vacation After Tom Sandoval Split

Watch : Tom Sandoval Publicly Apologizes to Ex Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix was born cool, babe.

And now she's turning up the heat during a Mexico getaway in the aftermath of her breakup with Tom Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star was photographed attending a friend's wedding festivities in Oaxaca, Mexico on March 11. Ariana was all smiles as she stepped out in a pink and green maxi dress, with nude platform heels and a straw crossbody bag. The 37-year-old topped off her look with her blonde hair pulled back in a high bun.

As for the reason the bravolebrity went solo? Grab a pumptini to keep up with this one.

Ariana and Tom reportedly split due to allegations that he was engaged in a long-term affair with VPR castmate Raquel Leviss, despite being in a nine-year relationship with Ariana at the time.

After the news broke on March 3, Ariana's friends, including both present and past cast members rallied around her, even using the hashtag #TeamAriana and speaking out against Tom and Raquel on social media. And before jetting off to Mexico, Ariana enjoyed some girl time with her local BFFs.