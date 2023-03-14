The Biggest Bombshells From Paris Hilton's New Memoir

Paris Hilton is "sliving" to tell the tale.
The Paris in Love star—who recently welcomed her son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum—is opening up like never before in Paris: The Memoir, which was released March 14.
Among the many intimate topics she addresses in her autobiography, the 42-year-old discusses her decision to have an abortion in her twenties, being raped at 15 and the lasting impact her infamous sex tape scandal had on her family and her career.
After first speaking out in her 2020 YouTube documentary This Is Paris about the alleged abuse said she suffered at the Utah boarding school she went to as a teenager, The Simple Life alum divulges more alarming details about the two years she spent in various facilities.
Paris reflects on the tabloid attention she received during the early years of her career—including that infamous Holy Trinity photo with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan—admitting that "revisiting the aughts from a post-#MeToo/#TimesUp perspective is wrenching."
"I had fun—tons of fun and I refuse to remember it any other way," Paris writes of that era. "Other than a few occasions that left me curled up in a ball, I didn't let haters get to me."
But the DJ did point out the impossible double standard young women in the spotlight were held to at the time.
"We expected girls to be sexualized and then condemned for their sexuality," she explains. "Punished for both silence and speaking out, told we should accept responsibility for our choices and then called crazy or stupid or slutty if we didn't live by the rules other people chose for us."
Now, Paris is living by her own rules. Here are the biggest bombshells we learned from Paris: The Memoir: