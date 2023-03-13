See Florence Pugh, Vanessa Hudgens and More Stars' Must-See Outfit Changes for Oscars 2023 After-Parties

Watch : Oscars 2023: Most RISQUÉ After-Party Looks

Double the fashion, double the wow factor!

When walking the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars March 12, Hollywood's biggest stars certainly brought the glitz and glamour with their designer dresses and jaw-dropping jewelry.

But after celebrating the best of film inside the Dolby Theatre, attendees like Halle Berry, Angela Bassett, Halle Bailey and Ashley Graham kept the fun going by attending one of the many star-studded after parties.

Before dancing the away, however, there was one thing they had to do. Oh yes, it's time for a wardrobe change.

Just look at Vanessa Hudgens, who kicked off Oscar night by interviewing the stars in a vintage Chanel dress styled by Jason Bolden. Once the red carpet closed, however, the actress headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in a totally different look from Roberto Cavalli.

"And after the show is the after party," Vanessa wrote on Instagram March 12 when teasing her second look that wouldn't be complete without help from hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Tonya Brewer.