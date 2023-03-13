See Florence Pugh, Vanessa Hudgens and More Stars' Must-See Outfit Changes for Oscars 2023 After-Parties

Oscars 2023

Halle Berry, Angela Bassett, Cara Delevingne and more stars showed up to the 2023 Oscars in one look. But when it was time for the after-party, everything changed. See the best outfit changes.

Watch: Oscars 2023: Most RISQUÉ After-Party Looks

Double the fashion, double the wow factor!

When walking the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars March 12, Hollywood's biggest stars certainly brought the glitz and glamour with their designer dresses and jaw-dropping jewelry.

But after celebrating the best of film inside the Dolby Theatre, attendees like Halle Berry, Angela Bassett, Halle Bailey and Ashley Graham kept the fun going by attending one of the many star-studded after parties.

Before dancing the away, however, there was one thing they had to do. Oh yes, it's time for a wardrobe change.

Just look at Vanessa Hudgens, who kicked off Oscar night by interviewing the stars in a vintage Chanel dress styled by Jason Bolden. Once the red carpet closed, however, the actress headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in a totally different look from Roberto Cavalli.

"And after the show is the after party," Vanessa wrote on Instagram March 12 when teasing her second look that wouldn't be complete without help from hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Tonya Brewer.

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

While we hope the stars have switched into their PJs by now, E! News is giving credit to all the fashion lovers who experienced a wardrobe change on Hollywood's biggest night. 

Keep reading to see how Janelle Monáe, Florence Pugh switched up their looks after dark on Oscar Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

From Dolce & Gabbana to Maison Yeya

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cara Delevingne

From Elie Saab Couture to Del Core

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Florence Pugh

In Valentino Couture

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Michelle Yeoh

From Christian Dior Couture to Armani Privé

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton 

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Elizabeth Olsen

In Givenchy

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Laverne Cox

From Vera Wang to Tom Ford for Gucci

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

From Chanel to Roberto Cavalli

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Angela Bassett

In Moschino

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Winnie Harlow

From Armani Privé Couture to Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

From Fendi Couture to Michael Kors 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ashley Graham

From Alberta Ferretti to Dolce & Gabbana

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Halle Berry

From Tamara Ralph to Oscar de la Renta

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

From Tony Ward Couture to Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

From Vera Wang to custom Area

Trending Stories

1

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral

2

Blac Chyna Documents Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery

3

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Spotted Leaving Oscars After-Party Together

