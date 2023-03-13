Mark Ballas Announces His Dancing With the Stars Retirement After 20 Seasons

Mark Ballas is hanging up his dancing shoes.
After 20 total seasons as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, the three-time Mirrorball champion has announced his retirement from the show.
"I've done 20 seasons now," Mark told the crowd at the final Dancing with the Stars tour stop in Las Vegas March 12. "I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans."
That's when Mark explained the significance of the evening—and dropped the news to a stunned audience.
"My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife's mom and dad are here tonight," the 36-year-old continued. "I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."
Mark finishes his run on the competition series as a champion, as he and Charli D'Amelio won season 31 of Dancing with the Stars in December. And his final dance partner was by his side for the big announcement.
"Charli means the world to me," Mark said. "D'Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything."
In addition to his recent win with Charli, Mark also won the competition in season six with partner Kristi Yamaguchi and in season eight with partner Shawn Johnson.
Mark ended his statement with a wistful nod to the future—indicating that he's not totally done on the dancefloor.
"Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories," Mark said. "I appreciate it. I'm not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I'll be dancing with a partner."
Dancing with the Stars tour host Emma Slater then brought out the whole cast of dancers to celebrate Mark.
"Mark, we love you so much," Emma said. "Look at all the cast coming out to see you. Such a champion. I don't think Dancing with the Stars would have been the same without this guy right here."