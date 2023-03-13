Mark Ballas Announces His Dancing With the Stars Retirement After 20 Seasons

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Mark Ballas REACT to Their DWTS Win

Mark Ballas is hanging up his dancing shoes.

After 20 total seasons as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, the three-time Mirrorball champion has announced his retirement from the show.

"I've done 20 seasons now," Mark told the crowd at the final Dancing with the Stars tour stop in Las Vegas March 12. "I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans."

That's when Mark explained the significance of the evening—and dropped the news to a stunned audience.

"My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife's mom and dad are here tonight," the 36-year-old continued. "I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."