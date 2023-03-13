Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Win Has the Internet Buzzing

Fans defended Angela Bassett's honest reaction after she lost Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 Oscars.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Mar 13, 2023 9:02 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsOscarsJamie Lee CurtisCelebritiesAngela Bassett
Watch: Angela Bassett Reacts to Making HISTORY for Marvel Nomination at Oscars 2023

Despite a loss, Angela Bassett received plenty of love at the 2023 Oscars.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, who was nominated for Best Supporting actress, went viral on social media after users shared her toned-down, honest reaction to fellow nominee Jamie Lee Curtis taking home the win. (See all the winners here.)

However, her fans came to her defense, praising Angela for keeping it real at the March 12 awards show.

"Just because she's an actor doesn't mean she always has to act," one user tweeted on March 13. "We can be disappointed for Angela Bassett & happy for [Jamie Lee Curtis], those 2 things can exist. But, Angela Bassett gets to feel the way she feels. This system is broken. Her reaction is about that."

Another fan noted what Angela's win could've meant for the Black Panther community following co-star Chadwick Boseman's heartbreaking death in 2020.

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

The user wrote, "My heart hurts so bad for Angela Bassett like I know she wanted this so bad for Chadwick."

Others, though, expressed hope that the actress would one day receive an Oscars trophy of her own. After all, it's been nearly 30 years since she was first nominated for an Oscar for What's Love Got to Do with It.

"Angela Bassett's reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her," a user tweeted. "She is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Blac Chyna Documents Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery

2

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Spotted Leaving Oscars After-Party Together

3

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral

And the love Angela got wasn't just virtual. While onstage, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took a moment to shoutout the superstar.

"Hey Auntie," Michael said, with Jonathan adding, "We love you."

Keep reading to find out who took home trophies at the 2023 Oscars.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Original Score

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
WINNER: Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
WINNER: The Whale

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blac Chyna Documents Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery

2

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Spotted Leaving Oscars After-Party Together

3

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral

4

Tom Schwartz Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Scandal

5

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Couple Up on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet