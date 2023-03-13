Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Win Has the Internet Buzzing

Despite a loss, Angela Bassett received plenty of love at the 2023 Oscars.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, who was nominated for Best Supporting actress, went viral on social media after users shared her toned-down, honest reaction to fellow nominee Jamie Lee Curtis taking home the win. (See all the winners here.)
However, her fans came to her defense, praising Angela for keeping it real at the March 12 awards show.
"Just because she's an actor doesn't mean she always has to act," one user tweeted on March 13. "We can be disappointed for Angela Bassett & happy for [Jamie Lee Curtis], those 2 things can exist. But, Angela Bassett gets to feel the way she feels. This system is broken. Her reaction is about that."
Another fan noted what Angela's win could've meant for the Black Panther community following co-star Chadwick Boseman's heartbreaking death in 2020.
The user wrote, "My heart hurts so bad for Angela Bassett like I know she wanted this so bad for Chadwick."
Others, though, expressed hope that the actress would one day receive an Oscars trophy of her own. After all, it's been nearly 30 years since she was first nominated for an Oscar for What's Love Got to Do with It.
"Angela Bassett's reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her," a user tweeted. "She is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON."
And the love Angela got wasn't just virtual. While onstage, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took a moment to shoutout the superstar.
"Hey Auntie," Michael said, with Jonathan adding, "We love you."
