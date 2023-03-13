Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Win Has the Internet Buzzing

Watch : Angela Bassett Reacts to Making HISTORY for Marvel Nomination at Oscars 2023

Despite a loss, Angela Bassett received plenty of love at the 2023 Oscars.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, who was nominated for Best Supporting actress, went viral on social media after users shared her toned-down, honest reaction to fellow nominee Jamie Lee Curtis taking home the win. (See all the winners here.)

However, her fans came to her defense, praising Angela for keeping it real at the March 12 awards show.

"Just because she's an actor doesn't mean she always has to act," one user tweeted on March 13. "We can be disappointed for Angela Bassett & happy for [Jamie Lee Curtis], those 2 things can exist. But, Angela Bassett gets to feel the way she feels. This system is broken. Her reaction is about that."

Another fan noted what Angela's win could've meant for the Black Panther community following co-star Chadwick Boseman's heartbreaking death in 2020.