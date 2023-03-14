Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveals Which Bachelor Nation Stars Are Receiving Invites to Dean Unglert Wedding

Who says wedding planning has to be stressful?
For Caelynn Miller-Keyes, preparing to say "I do" to Dean Unglert this summer in Colorado is something she's enjoying every moment of.
"I just really love to plan," the Bachelor in Paradise alum told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Even for my bachelorette and bridal shower. Usually the maid of honor takes care of that and my best friend has been begging me to help and I'm like, ‘Absolutely not. I want to be doing everything.'"
But if Dean's lucky, he'll have the chance to weigh in one some key decisions.
"I asked him his opinion on the important things like the photographer, videographer, the band," Caelynn shared. "But he's so easy. He's just like, ‘Sure, whatever you think is great, I'll agree with.'"
One thing the couple has officially approved of is their save the dates, which Caelynn partnered with Minted Weddings to finalize. When revealing the design exclusively to E! News, the former Bachelor star explained the meaning behind the finished product.
"We just loved that Minted has so many different designs to choose from," the 27-year-old explained. "It's super customizable and I love the design that we ended up with. I feel like our relationship is non-traditional so we wanted something that just speaks to our relationship. I feel like the photos were just very outdoorsy, natural and very much us."
So, who should be checking their mail for the final product?
According to Caelynn, Ben Higgins, Wells Adams, Becca Tilley, Hannah Ann Sluss, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon are on the list to represent Bachelor Nation.
And while she and Dean wish they could invite many more close friends, it's just impossible.
"The guest list has been really giving me a lot of anxiety just because I don't want anyone's feelings to be hurt," Caelynn said. "But at the end of the day, it's our day and we decided based on the max amount that the venue can hold."
Those lucky enough to score an invite can certainly expect a special ceremony. Instead of having reality TV cameras document the big day, both Dean and Caelynn are hoping to keep the focus on love instead of drama. And while Caelynn says she "already feels married," she's excited about the adventures to come after they officially tie the knot.
"I just love him so much," she said. "I'm just so excited to be marrying someone who's such a good person, who makes me laugh every single day even if I'm upset. I think our life together is gonna be really fun."