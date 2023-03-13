Proof Kendall and Kylie Jenner Had the Best Time With Gigi Hadid at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Watch : Oscars 2023: All the Hottest Celeb After Party Looks

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner kept the party going on Oscar night.

The Kardashians stars let their hair down—proverbially, at least—during Vanity Fair's annual celebration of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. On March 12, the sisters were decked out in designer duds—with Kendall in metallic Jean Paul Gaultier gown and Kylie clad in a black Maison Margiela number—as they caught up with pals like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Lily Aldridge at the star-studded event.

At one point, Gigi—who was clad in a crimson red dress by Zac Posen—was photographed giving Kendall a big kiss on the cheek. Elsewhere in the evening, the Next in Fashion host shared a sweet hug with Kylie.

And, bible it was an epic evening. As Kendall captioned a video of Gigi and Kylie posing for photos, "Hot."

However, the festivities didn't end there for Jenners. After, Kylie slipped into a second look and headed out to another party with Kendall and BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.