Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Proof Kendall and Kylie Jenner Had the Best Time With Gigi Hadid at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner let loose with Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars at an Oscars bash before heading to another after-party on March 12. See photos from their night out.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 13, 2023 9:24 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetOscarsKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesGigi Hadid
Watch: Oscars 2023: All the Hottest Celeb After Party Looks

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner kept the party going on Oscar night.

The Kardashians stars let their hair down—proverbially, at least—during Vanity Fair's annual celebration of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. On March 12, the sisters were decked out in designer duds—with Kendall in metallic Jean Paul Gaultier gown and Kylie clad in a black Maison Margiela number—as they caught up with pals like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Lily Aldridge at the star-studded event.

At one point, Gigi—who was clad in a crimson red dress by Zac Posen—was photographed giving Kendall a big kiss on the cheek. Elsewhere in the evening, the Next in Fashion host shared a sweet hug with Kylie.

And, bible it was an epic evening. As Kendall captioned a video of Gigi and Kylie posing for photos, "Hot."

However, the festivities didn't end there for Jenners. After, Kylie slipped into a second look and headed out to another party with Kendall and BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

photos
Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion

Later that night, Kendall was also spotted hopping into a car with Bad Bunny after attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars bash. 

For more from Kendall and Kylie's Oscar night out, keep reading. 

Instagram
Red Carpet Ready

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner stepped onto the red carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 12.

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Sisters' Night Out

Once inside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the duo posed for a silly photo.

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair
XOXO

Kendall was met with a kiss on the cheek from pal Gigi Hadid.

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Hugs

Meanwhile, Kylie shared a hug with the Next in Fashion host.

Instagram
Red Hot

Kendall couldn't help but to rave about her sister and best friend, writing alongside a behind-the-scenes video of Kylie and Gigi, "Hot."

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Star-Studded Affair

Kylie and Kendall also hung out with Lily Aldridge, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Alana O'Herlihy.

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Girl Squad

The sisters struck a fierce pose with Stassie and Emily Ratajkowski.

Instagram
All Smiles

Kylie shared a video of Kendall happily posing for photos inside the party.

Instagram
Cheers

Of course, it's not a Jenner celebration without a bottle of Kendall's 818 Tequila!

Trending Stories

1

Blac Chyna Documents Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery

2

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Spotted Leaving Oscars After-Party Together

3

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral

Watch E! News Monday, March 13, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the 2023 Oscars.

Trending Stories

1

Blac Chyna Documents Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery

2

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Spotted Leaving Oscars After-Party Together

3

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral

4

Tom Schwartz Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Scandal

5

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Couple Up on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet