See the Everything Everywhere All at Once Cast Reunite in Teaser for New Disney+ Series

The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once has another dimension to conquer.

Following their history-making night at the Academy Awards on March 12, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu will soon reunite, this time on the small screen in the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

And now, we've got your first look at all the high-stakes drama that awaits.

"Dark forces will be calling," Best Actress winner Yeoh, who plays Guanyin in the series, says in the March 12 teaser. "The fate of your world hangs in the balance."

Hey, sounds familiar!

Based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang) who, according to the streamer, is "an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods."

Yeoh's Guanyin is Jin's aunt—oh, and according to Variety, she's also busy "maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion."

No sweat.