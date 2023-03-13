See the Everything Everywhere All at Once Cast Reunite in Teaser for New Disney+ Series

The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once has another dimension to conquer.
Following their history-making night at the Academy Awards on March 12, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu will soon reunite, this time on the small screen in the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese.
And now, we've got your first look at all the high-stakes drama that awaits.
"Dark forces will be calling," Best Actress winner Yeoh, who plays Guanyin in the series, says in the March 12 teaser. "The fate of your world hangs in the balance."
Hey, sounds familiar!
Based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang) who, according to the streamer, is "an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods."
Yeoh's Guanyin is Jin's aunt—oh, and according to Variety, she's also busy "maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion."
No sweat.
The outlet also notes that Quan, the newly-minted the Best Supporting Actor, plays Freddie Wong, "the star of a popular 1990s sitcom." And Hsu, a Best Supporting Actress nominee, plays Shiji Niangniang, "the Goddess of Stones, who works in a jewelry shop alongside her magical dog."
But that's just a taste of the Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion to come from the Disney+ series. James Hong, who played Evelyn's (Yeoh) father Gong Gong in the movie is also set to appear in American Born Chinese as the Jade Emperor—though, unfortunately, he does not appear in the teaser.
From Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, American Born Chinese premieres May 24 on Disney+.