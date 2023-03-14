15 Baking Essentials for National Pi Day That Are Good Enough To Eat

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Do you need an excuse to bake a delicious dessert? No, but today's date is a good one just the same. March 14, otherwise known as "Pi Day" — as the date can be written as 3.14 — has become an unofficial holiday to celebrate both math (oh brother) and pie (hooray!).
One year, my geometry teacher actually combined them both, and prepared an entire lesson plan around actual pie. He baked individual key lime pies for each student! I remember that specifically because he put the garnish on it before putting it in the oven, so they were mildly inedible. That's why he was a math teacher, and not a nutrition coach.
Well, I'm neither. I'm a shopping writer, and I love to bake (the right way). So I'm using today's date as an opportunity to share with you 15 baking essentials that belong in every kitchen cabinet.
Whether you're looking to stock up on your missing must-haves or trying to upgrade your existing collection, you'll find something on this list that's good enough to eat.
10-Piece Bakeware Set
You deserve a full overhaul of your bakeware, and this 10-piece set includes just about everything you need to make a "bombe" dessert spread. There's no law that says you have to do a pie today.
Yamazaki Home Stackable Serving Stand
Once you've baked something fantastic, you need something sleek and understated to let your triumph speak for itself.
Our Place Side Plates
Our Place's Side Plates are truly everything: Stackable, scratch-resistant, and "handmade from a blend of recycled and virgin porcelain." Ideal for posting that perfect slice of pie to your story.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Glazed Pie Dish
At once rustic and sophisticated, this pie dish from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia adds an elegant touch to any dessert.
Pastry Board And Cloth Set
This is one of those nice-to-have extras that maybe an amateur baker doesn't need, but a veteran one knows how to appreciate. The board itself is sturdy with "non-skid" legs, and the heavyweight cloth is pre-marked with measurements to make your pastry precise.
10 Inch Pie Saver
For those times when you've made just a little too much pie, or just want to do your best to save some for later, this 10-inch (slice of) pie saver is exactly what you need.
4-Piece Measuring Cup Set
We're all guilty of guessing at measurements, "eyeballing" them, or — gasp — using liquid measurers for our solids. Get yourself this 4-piece set of stainless steel dry measurers and knock that off already!
Wolfgang Puck 12-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
If you're looking for a total kitchen prep overhaul (baking and cooking edition), you can't do better than this heavily marked down 12-piece set from Wolfgang Puck's line.
17-Piece Icing Set
This 17 (!) piece set comes with 2-12-inch icing bags, 12 stainless steel tips, 2 plastic couplings, a flower nail, a storage case, and yes, even instructions. (No one nails their picture-perfect frostings on the first try.)
Anchor Glass Measuring Set
Sure, you have a measuring glass already. But can it hold 4 cups? Does it come with friends? Probably not. But yours could, if you got this set.
Pezel Pie in the Sky Puzzle
This pie-themed puzzle is perfect for keeping little ones occupied (and out of the kitchen) without them feeling left out.
Vagabond Honeybee Dessert Stand
Much like Michael Scott, I love fanfare for fanfare's sake. So I'm all about this ornate dessert display. It's like out of a fairy tale! It's basically a reason to bake something.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Aluminum Quiche & Tart Pan
Hearth & Hand and Magnolia's fluted dish helps ensure your pastry looks as good as it cooks.
Glass Easy Grab Bake Set With Plastic Cover
These heavyweight, easy-handle glass dishes allow you to watch food as it cooks, but also serve, transport, and store it. A bargain at any price.
Pink Melamine Cake Stand
It's a pink dessert display. What more needs to be said? (If more does need to be said, know that it's crafted from lightweight, sturdy, and easy-to-wash melamine.)
