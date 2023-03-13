Sleep Week 2023 Deals: Mattresses, Bedding, Furniture and More

Oscars 2023

By Marenah Dobin Mar 13, 2023 8:33 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Sleep Week DealsLWA/Getty Images

Did you know that it's Sleep Week? Whether you love your beauty sleep or if it is tough for you to relax and unwind, this is a great time for you to shop for some products that will make your life easier and much more comfortable. There are amazing deals on sleep essentials including beds, sheets, mattresses, and blankets.

If you want to make relaxation a priority, the first step is shopping. Then, followed by some uninterrupted sleep, of course. Here are some great Sleep Week deals that you can shop right now.

Gravity

Save 20% on Gravity's beloved weighted blankets, no promo code needed. Pro tip: you'll also love the Gravity robes.

Casper

Buy a Casper mattress, get a free adjustable base. Buy two pillows, get 10% off. Save $1,250 on select mattress bundles.

Parachute

Use the promo code HAPPYHOME20 to get an EXTRA 20% off Parachute last chance items.

Nectar

Shop Nectar's biggest sale of the year with 40% off deals on mattresses, bed frames, bedding, and furniture. In-stock mattresses ship in 1-3 business days.

Helix

Save 20% sitewide on mattresses, bedding, and more from Helix. Plus, you get two FREE Dream Pillows (a $150+ value) when you buy a mattress. Shipping is free.

 

Brooklinen

Save 20% on bedding, bath, robes, and and home decor from Brooklinen.

Nest Bedding

Save up to 50% on mattresses, 60% off bedding, and 10% off furniture from Nest Bedding.

Mattress Firm

Save up to 50% on select mattresses from Mattress Firm.

