Tori Spelling Reflects on Bond With Best Friend Scout Masterson 6 Months After His Death

Watch : Tori Spelling's Family "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

Tori Spelling is reflecting on her best friend Scout Masterson, six months after his death.

The actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late publicist, sharing a sweet story about the pair's bond.

"I can't believe it's been 6 months...and I'm a day late," the Beverly Hills 90210 alum wrote March 12 alongside a photo of herself and Scout holding a sonogram picture. "But, Scouty would understand and expect nothing less. I'm always late. In this picture, we are revealing that my baby, my 5th and final baby is a BOY. Scouty was such a creative."

"We bonded over so many things during our 21 year friendship but love of crafting was one of them," Tori continued. "He was such an amazing DIY'er. From party planning to home decor to the most amazing dessert tables. He truly could do it all. So, for the gender reveal of our fifth and final baby I asked Scouty if he would do us the honors of unveiling the reveal."