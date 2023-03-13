Tori Spelling Reflects on Bond With Best Friend Scout Masterson 6 Months After His Death

Tori Spelling is reflecting on her best friend Scout Masterson, six months after his death.
The actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late publicist, sharing a sweet story about the pair's bond.
"I can't believe it's been 6 months...and I'm a day late," the Beverly Hills 90210 alum wrote March 12 alongside a photo of herself and Scout holding a sonogram picture. "But, Scouty would understand and expect nothing less. I'm always late. In this picture, we are revealing that my baby, my 5th and final baby is a BOY. Scouty was such a creative."
"We bonded over so many things during our 21 year friendship but love of crafting was one of them," Tori continued. "He was such an amazing DIY'er. From party planning to home decor to the most amazing dessert tables. He truly could do it all. So, for the gender reveal of our fifth and final baby I asked Scouty if he would do us the honors of unveiling the reveal."
The 49-year-old explained that Scout had surprised Tori, husband Dean McDermott and their kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, with a blue Christmas tree blue in honor of Tori's unborn baby boy, Beau, who is now six.
Tori noted, "We were blown away."
The 9021OMG podcast host also shared the profound reality of loss "when you realize you'll never experience it again you long for it. Wish you could get that time back and not take it for granted."
Tori expressed her admiration for Scout's husband Bill Horn and their two children Simone and Boz over the past six months.
"We take small moments like this and the feel of a friend or family member's hug for granted," she said. "Then, you always think you'll have time with the ones you love but the reality is life is so precious and you never know what will happen. I know Scouty is so proud of everything Billy is doing for the family. So proud of the father he is. And, so proud of how well his kids are adjusting to what is an impossible situation."
She concluded, "The Masterson-Horns are such a brave, strong, kind, and loving family. Missing you Scouty. xoxo."
Billy confirmed that Scout, a former casting director, passed away on Sept. 11 at the age of 48.
Billy also took to Instagram March 11 to honor his late husband. Alongside a picture of the couple's kids and dog posing with Scout in front of a cake, he wrote, "How has it been 6 months? We miss you," with a broken heart emoji.