Free People's Daisy Jones & The Six Collection Is Here With the Cutest Vintage-Inspired Looks

If you've been feeling inspired by the '70s-inspired fashion in Amazon Prime's Daisy Jones & The Six series, you'll want to get in on Free People's latest capsule collection launch in collaboration with the series.
The exclusive line has some of the coolest retro-inspired pieces for the spring and summer, modeled by the Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough herself. From ultra high-rise flared jeans to gorgeous slip dresses and more, the line has all the pieces you need to feel like you're one with The Six.
Continue below to shop all the chicest, edgiest and trendiest pieces from Free People's Daisy Jones collection.
On The Rise Mini Slip
Nothing says spring like a slip dress, and this sultry lace trim slip is perfect if you want to channel Daisy Jones energy into the season. Pair it with some cowboy boots and a fringe jacket for some '70s vibes.
Cross My Heart Top
This chic and sheer long-sleeve top has a gorgeous embellished design and exaggerated side slit detail for some added boldness. Rock it with a mini skirt, a flowing maxi skirt, leather pants or some wide-leg denim jeans. The stylish possibilities are endless.
Gretchen Studded Square Toe Boots
You'll have serious attachment issues with these luxe studded square toe boots. They have a slouchy, mid-calf height and chunky block heel that is as cute as it is comfortable. The taupe shade is also so versatile. They're especially perfect for festival season!
Highway Tank
This sheer, sequin-adorned top is perfect for layering. You can wear it over a long-sleeve top, a bralette or a t-shirt with a pair of cargo pants or a maxi skirt.
Poppy Tube Top
This ultra-cool tube top has a pretty floral design, removable shoulder straps and mesh-inspired fabric that you can dress up or down. Pair it with an oversized leather jacket, high-rise shorts and boots for Daisy vibes.
Jayde Flare Jeans
Nothing says '70s like a pair of flare jeans. These Jayde Flare Jeans from Free People can be dressed up or down, and look super flattering because of the high-rise silhouette. The retro-inspired look is perfect if you're planning on channeling Daisy energy this spring.
The Pistols Stacked Chain Choker
Add this top-rated stacked chain choker to your jewelry lineup. The multi-strand, chunky style is so edgy and eye-catching, and you don't have to be a rockstar to wear it.
FP x EastNWestLabel Disco Bra
Why buy boring undergarments when you can get in on this disco bra look that has all the right sparkle and shine? It has a classic triangle silhouette that makes it versatile and easy to layer, and the embellishments add a perfect, eye-catching touch.
Jayde High-Rise Shorts
'70s-inspired fashion is sure to make a splash this spring and summer, so you can't go wrong with a pair of high-rise retro denim shorts like these. Wear it with baby tee's, oversized fringe jackets, bralettes, sheer tops and more.
Jessa Suede Carryall
Crossbody bags and carryall totes are ever-present in the Daisy Jones series. Snag this suede carryall that can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag in any of the four chic and fun colors.
Daisy Jones & The Six - AURORA LP Vinyl
Obviously, no Daisy Jones & The Six storefront can be complete without the Aurora LP vinyl. Jam out to the 11 original tracks while you're putting together a retro-inspired outfit or reading the best-selling book!
