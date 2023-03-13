Eva Longoria Reveals the Secrets to Getting Her Red Carpet Glam

Watch : Eva Longoria Says She's Always Dreamed of Directing a Debut Film

Eva Longoria has mastered the art of never going overboard with red carpet style.

Case in point? The Flamin' Hot director stole the spotlight at the 2023 Oscars, as she shined bright in a sparkly silver beaded gown by Zuhair Murad. She paired the plunging design with a dramatic makeup look and a sexy wet hairstyle. (See all of the fabulous arrivals here.)

So, how did she perfect the look?

"It's a week-long preparation," Eva exclusively told E! News about her process while promoting her InMode partnership. "I've got to do hair color, I've got to do my EvolveX to get nice and ready."

EvolveX, according to the brand site, is a hands-free, non-invasive treatment that tones and sculpts the body. In addition, Eva also said she loves beauty procedures that use radiofrequency, sharing, "They just do this tightening, lifting, brightening magic, so I love getting red carpet ready with those."