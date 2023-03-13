Eva Longoria Reveals the Secrets to Getting Her Red Carpet Glam

Eva Longoria has mastered the art of never going overboard with red carpet style.
Case in point? The Flamin' Hot director stole the spotlight at the 2023 Oscars, as she shined bright in a sparkly silver beaded gown by Zuhair Murad. She paired the plunging design with a dramatic makeup look and a sexy wet hairstyle. (See all of the fabulous arrivals here.)
So, how did she perfect the look?
"It's a week-long preparation," Eva exclusively told E! News about her process while promoting her InMode partnership. "I've got to do hair color, I've got to do my EvolveX to get nice and ready."
EvolveX, according to the brand site, is a hands-free, non-invasive treatment that tones and sculpts the body. In addition, Eva also said she loves beauty procedures that use radiofrequency, sharing, "They just do this tightening, lifting, brightening magic, so I love getting red carpet ready with those."
The 47-year-old, who is a L'Oreal brand ambassador, also swears by the brand's Revitalift skincare line.
"I love my hyaluronic acid, the eye serum, the sunblock, all of it," she said. "It really preps my skin in a way that lets the makeup settle nicely on top."
As she put it, "There's definitely a process to good skin, good makeup and good hair. And you can't have good makeup without good skin."
And she all for, well, eye-catching eyes. "Any time you want to glam up your makeup look, lashes," she recommended. "If you just throw on a lash, it just makes your entire face pop."
While getting dolled up for the red carpet has many pros, the Overboard actress opened up about some of the cons.
Not only does she have to "mentally prepare for a very long night," noting that her feet will most likely hurt and her makeup will eventually fade, but she admitted that she gets imposter syndrome. "I get social anxiety," she told E!. "I have so many friends in the business, but I still go, 'There's going to be big stars there.' There's still that anxiety of do I belong?"
Moreover, the director said she feels pressured to dress a certain way now that she holds a new Hollywood title.
"There's always this tendency to get a little muted, to dim your light because now you're a director," she explained. "Like, let's not be too sexy, let's not be too glam. And I don't agree with that. I still need to be me. I'm still Eva. I want to show up as my full self in that space, I don't want to conform to the idea of what a director should look like."
She added, "A director looks like this."