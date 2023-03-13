Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted Leaving Oscars 2023 After-Party Together

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were at the center of an Oscars party, party, party, party.
The model and "Party" musician both attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party in Los Angeles. Though it hasn't been confirmed if they arrived at the soiree as a duo, Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were photographed leaving the event together, with the pair hopping into the same car.
Prior to making an appearance at the star-studded gathering, the Kardashians star also attended Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party with sister Kylie Jenner. For the occasion, Kendall—who split from Devin Booker last fall—wore a gold-and-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, made complete with scaled detail.
Kendall and Bad Bunny's recent outing is just the latest of sightings featuring the two over the past weeks. In February, the pair joined Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for a yummy dinner in Beverly Hills. Two weeks later, the duo were seen embracing after they hit up Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park with another group of friends.
But the Grammy winner and reality star weren't the only ones having fun in Hollywood.
