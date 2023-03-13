Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted Leaving Oscars 2023 After-Party Together

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who have been seen hanging out over the past few weeks, were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party together. See the photo of the pair.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were at the center of an Oscars party, party, party, party.
 
The model and "Party" musician both attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party in Los Angeles. Though it hasn't been confirmed if they arrived at the soiree as a duo, Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were photographed leaving the event together, with the pair hopping into the same car.
 
Prior to making an appearance at the star-studded gathering, the Kardashians star also attended Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party with sister Kylie Jenner. For the occasion, Kendall—who split from Devin Booker last fall—wore a gold-and-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, made complete with scaled detail.
 
Kendall and Bad Bunny's recent outing is just the latest of sightings featuring the two over the past weeks. In February, the pair joined Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for a yummy dinner in Beverly Hills. Two weeks later, the duo were seen embracing after they hit up Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park with another group of friends.

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion

But the Grammy winner and reality star weren't the only ones having fun in Hollywood.

ShotbyNYP/The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Read on to see even more stars celebrate at the Oscars 2023 after-parties.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Angela Bassett

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star looked regal as she attended the Oscars 2023 Governors Ball After Party, which featured an exclusive specialty bar experience crafted by Don Julio.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star couldn't help but celebrate his first Oscar win in a major way at the Governors Ball, which had Don Julio as its partner for sixth consecutive year.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser is all smiles as he held tight to his first-ever Academy Award at the Governors Ball after-party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis

Suffice to say, Jamie Lee Curtis was still shocked at everything that happened at Oscars 2023, where she nabbed her first Academy Award. The actress was seen clutching her Oscar at the Governors Ball.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser

Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser gave everyone the feels everywhere all at once when the two Oscar winners embraced at the Governors Ball.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Ruth Carter

Ruth E. Carter was more than happy to tout her second Oscar as she arrived at the Governors Ball. With her win at Oscars 2023, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer made history as the first black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Brian Tyree Henry

The Academy Award nominee was all smiles at the Governors Ball after Oscars 2023.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose, who stunned in her all-white ensemble, was seen striking a pose at the Oscars 2023 Governors Ball.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Sofia Carson, Diane Warren

The actress and notable songwriter, who performed together during Oscars 2023, both shined bright at the Governors Ball.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller

The Pineapple Express alum and his wife, Lauren, who had a glamorous couple date night at the Governors Ball, were seen posing for a few pics.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Jonathan Wang, Anni Sternisko

The Everything Everywhere All at Once producer, who alongside his cast won an Oscar for Best Picture, grinned from ear to ear as held up his trophy and struck a pose with his wife, Anni.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

The model, who wore a stunning yellow ensemble for the occasion, was seen celebrating after Oscars 2023 at the Governors Ball.

