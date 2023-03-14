Below Deck's Ben & Leigh-Ann Finally Hook Up in Steamy Preview Amid His Boatmance With Camille

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

If the boat's a rockin', don't come a knockin'.

After months of flirting on social media, Below Deck Deckhand Ben Willoughby and Stew Leigh-Ann Smith are finally getting physical in a preview of the Bravo series' March 20 season 10 finale. But, the hookup might mean bad news for fired Stew Camille Lamb, who Ben has remained in contact with amid their ongoing boatmance this season.

The teaser, which aired at the end of the March 13 episode, shows the two yachties passionately making out with Ben admitting in a confessional, "Part of me's just like, 'Live in the moment.' I haven't got a title with Camille. Why don't you just see what happens?"

After enjoying a nighttime swim, Ben and Leigh-Ann are seen heading into a cabin together with Ben closing the bedroom door on the cameras.

Later, as Ben and Leigh-Ann kiss during a van ride with their co-workers, Bosun Ross McHarg teases the duo, "Let's just move straight to anal."