Oscars 2023

Hunter Schafer Turns Heads in Feather Top at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party

Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer had a jaw-dropping moment at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. Read on to see her bold look and all your favorite stars who attended.

Hunter Schafer's Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party look? Simply euphoric. 

At the annual event March 12 at Beverly Hills' the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the 24-year-old turned heads on the blue carpet as she stunned in a white, sleek Ann Demeulemeester two-piece outfit.

The top was simply a delicate, white feather that was styled as a bandeau, while the slip skirt was a silk, low-waisted maxi. Hunter kept her hair simple, with her long blonde locks falling in loose waves. She topped her look off with a shimmery cat-eye and an assortment of rings.

The Euphoria actress isn't the only one who opted for a bold look on the carpet. Other show-stopper's at Vanity FairEmily Ratajkowski who glimmered in a silver, see-through gown by Feben, and Olivia Wilde who wore a black leather bra underneath an off-the shoulder gown by Gabriela Hears. Both Eva Longoria and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner donned sheer, black dresses.

And that's just a few of the attendees who brought their A-game to the after-party. 

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Scroll on to see every glamorous look on the Vanity Fair carpet...

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion

In Bach Mai

John Shearer/WireImage

Shay Mitchell

In Zuhair Murad

John Shearer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

In custom Zac Posen

John Shearer/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

In custom Maison Margiela

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie in Louis Vuitton

John Shearer/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Feben

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Rita in Weiderhoeft

John Shearer/WireImage

Kerry Washington

In Donna Karan

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Cardi B

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

John Shearer/WireImage

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

John Shearer/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

In custom Chrome Hearts

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Balmain

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In custom Saint Laurent

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

B.J. Novak & Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jodie in Gucci

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Este Haim, Alana Haim & Danielle Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

In Stella McCartney

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Eva Longoria

John Shearer/WireImage

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Kate in Monique Lhuillier

John Shearer/WireImage

Rooney Mara

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Celine

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

James Corden & Julia Carey

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

