Hunter Schafer Turns Heads in Feather Top at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party

Hunter Schafer's Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party look? Simply euphoric.

At the annual event March 12 at Beverly Hills' the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the 24-year-old turned heads on the blue carpet as she stunned in a white, sleek Ann Demeulemeester two-piece outfit.

The top was simply a delicate, white feather that was styled as a bandeau, while the slip skirt was a silk, low-waisted maxi. Hunter kept her hair simple, with her long blonde locks falling in loose waves. She topped her look off with a shimmery cat-eye and an assortment of rings.

The Euphoria actress isn't the only one who opted for a bold look on the carpet. Other show-stopper's at Vanity Fair: Emily Ratajkowski who glimmered in a silver, see-through gown by Feben, and Olivia Wilde who wore a black leather bra underneath an off-the shoulder gown by Gabriela Hears. Both Eva Longoria and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner donned sheer, black dresses.