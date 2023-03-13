Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Rihanna's Third Outfit Change at the Oscars Proved Her Pregnancy Fashion Is Unmatched

Before the 2023 Oscars ended on March 12, Rihanna bowed out with a third fashion change that was her best look yet. See her bump-baring seafoam green ensemble below.

Watch: Oscars 2023: Rihanna Delivers Emotional Performance of Lift Me Up

Rihanna saved the best outfit for last at the 2023 Oscars.

The Fenty Beauty founder brought the razzle dazzle to the March 12 ceremony, showcasing her fabulous and fierce pregnancy style, with not one, not two but three wardrobe changes. And it was her final look that proved her fashion is in a league of its own, as she stunned in a glamorous seafoam green look that showcased her growing baby bump.

While posing backstage with her partner A$AP Rocky, Rihanna turned heads in a custom Bottega Veneta design that featured a cropped faux fur stole that wrapped around her chest and draped along her arms and onto the floor. She paired the bump-baring top with a matching silk satin skirt that included a daring thigh-high slit.

As for the finishing touches? The "Needed Me" singer completed her overall look with mint green leather gloves, Briony Raymond jewelry pieces and lace up strappy sandal heels. 

Just before slipping into her two-piece getup, Rihanna shined bright during her showstopping performance of "Lift Me Up," which earned the singer her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Original Song (See the complete list of winners here).

For her onstage look, the 35-year-old went for a boudoir vibe, sparkling in a sexy sheer, diamond-embellished dress. Her design was custom-made by Maison Margiela.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On the red carpet, Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP, also pushed the fashion boundaries with a black long-sleeve dominatrix-style dress by Alaïa. And while the "Diamond" singer certainly stole the spotlight with her incredible outfit changes, she wasn't the only star at the Oscars to make a stylish appearance.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the ceremony.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Elie Saab and wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

In Moschino.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa and wearing Moussaieff jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

In Jason Wu.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli and wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

In custom Alberta Ferretti.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In custom Vera Wang and wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Olsen

In Givenchy and wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In custom Gucci.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai

In Ralph Lauren.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

In Tony Ward.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

In Givenchy.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr.

In Adeam.

