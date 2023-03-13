Rihanna's Third Outfit Change at the Oscars Proved Her Pregnancy Fashion Is Unmatched

Watch : Oscars 2023: Rihanna Delivers Emotional Performance of Lift Me Up

Rihanna saved the best outfit for last at the 2023 Oscars.

The Fenty Beauty founder brought the razzle dazzle to the March 12 ceremony, showcasing her fabulous and fierce pregnancy style, with not one, not two but three wardrobe changes. And it was her final look that proved her fashion is in a league of its own, as she stunned in a glamorous seafoam green look that showcased her growing baby bump.

While posing backstage with her partner A$AP Rocky, Rihanna turned heads in a custom Bottega Veneta design that featured a cropped faux fur stole that wrapped around her chest and draped along her arms and onto the floor. She paired the bump-baring top with a matching silk satin skirt that included a daring thigh-high slit.

As for the finishing touches? The "Needed Me" singer completed her overall look with mint green leather gloves, Briony Raymond jewelry pieces and lace up strappy sandal heels.