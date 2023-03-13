Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Are Officially the Sweetest BFFs at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party 2023

After attending 95th Academy Awards, Mindy Kaling headed to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party with her longtime pal B.J. Novak. See the photo of The Office co-stars below.

Watch: 2023 Oscars: MUST-SEE Moments

From the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company to the 2023 Oscars.  

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak proved once again they're the ultimate BFFs by attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., together on March 12.

After donning not one but two custom Vera Wang gowns at the 95th Academy Awards, The Mindy Project star changed into a shimmering silver column dress with embellished halter straps for her after-party ensemble, completing her look with a pair of sparkly earrings. As for the Vengeance actor, he suited up in a classic black tuxedo.

Fans shouldn't be too surprised by Mindy and B.J.'s joint red carpet appearance. After all, The Office co-stars have been going to the star-studded soirée together for years.

Not only that, but the exes—who dated in the aughts—have remained close friends throughout the years.

"She cares so much about everything," B.J. said while presenting Mindy with the Norman Lear Award at the Producers Guild Awards in February, "and I care so much about her."

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

In fact, the two have such a strong bond that she even made him godfather to her two kids: Katherine, 5 and Spencer, 2. And while Mindy has never publicly identified the father of her children, some fans have wondered if it's B.J. As for how they feel about the speculation?

"It doesn't bother me," the A Wrinkle in Time star told Marie Claire in August. "He's the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ… If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

To see more stars at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party, keep scrolling.

