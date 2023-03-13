Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Are Officially the Sweetest BFFs at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party 2023

Watch : 2023 Oscars: MUST-SEE Moments

From the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company to the 2023 Oscars.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak proved once again they're the ultimate BFFs by attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., together on March 12.

After donning not one but two custom Vera Wang gowns at the 95th Academy Awards, The Mindy Project star changed into a shimmering silver column dress with embellished halter straps for her after-party ensemble, completing her look with a pair of sparkly earrings. As for the Vengeance actor, he suited up in a classic black tuxedo.

Fans shouldn't be too surprised by Mindy and B.J.'s joint red carpet appearance. After all, The Office co-stars have been going to the star-studded soirée together for years.

Not only that, but the exes—who dated in the aughts—have remained close friends throughout the years.

"She cares so much about everything," B.J. said while presenting Mindy with the Norman Lear Award at the Producers Guild Awards in February, "and I care so much about her."