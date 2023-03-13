Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Cupshe Flash Sale: Save 85% on Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, Dresses, and More

It's never too early to start shopping for summer swimwear, especially at these prices.

If you have a vacation coming up or if you just have summer on your mind, it's the perfect time to shop.

Right now, you can save up to 85% at Cupshe, depending on what you buy. Use the promo code SPR15 to save 15% when you spend $79+. Apply the promo code SPR25 to get a 25% discount when you spend $129+. And, you can't forget the flash deals, which range from 52% off to 84% off.

Revamp your swimsuit collection, stock up on cover-ups, or treat yourself to a new dress. Here are some of the best Cupshe deals right now.

Cupshe Deals

Cupshe Santorini Solid Colorblock Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit

This long-sleeve swimsuit has long sleeves and some fashionable cut-outs. 

$34
$17
Cupshe

Cupshe Saint Tropez Square Neck Ruffles One Piece

This ruffled one-piece swimsuit is equal parts cute and sweet.

$20
$10
Cupshe

Cupshe Esmeralda Floral Cut-out Tie One Piece Swimsuit

This floral suit has a cut-out knot at the front and you can personalize the fit to your comfort thanks to the removable cups and adjustable straps.

$37
$18
Cupshe

Cupshe V Front Halter & Shirred High Waist Bikini Set

Go retro with this high-rise bikini, which comes in peach, leopard print, and navy floral.

$30
$15
Cupshe

Cupshe Charmed Romance Scalloped Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

This adorable swimsuit is unique thanks to its scalloped trim. It is also available in green.

A shopper reviewed, "The moment took it out of the package I was in LOVE!! the most comfortable material along with a perfect fit! Thumbs up!!"

$30
$15
Cupshe

Cupshe Palm Beach Cutout Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit

Feel pretty in pink when you rock this one-piece swimsuit with cut-outs.

$43
$21
Cupshe

Cupshe Paluma Falls Cutout Back Tie One Piece

Make a splash with this chic cut-out swimsuit. If you want additional support, you can adjust the tie in the back.

$24
$10
Cupshe

Cupshe Luminescent Striped Bralette & Overlap High Waist Plus Size Bikini Set

Go for a vintage vibe with this striped, high-waisted bikini.

$40
$20
Cupshe

Cupshe Stevie One Shoulder Ruffle Dress

This one-shoulder dress will make you feel like a vacation no matter where you are.

$36
$15
Cupshe

Cupshe Arizona Roda Trip Belted Ring Square Neck One Piece Swimsuit

There's nothing mellow about this yellow. It's sophisticated, yet fun.

$28
$14
Cupshe

Cupshe Carol A-Shape Halter Neck Dress

This ice blue halter dress is 84% off. If you want to look glamorous and feel comfortable, this is the look for you.

$66
$10
Cupshe

Cupshe Braelynn Black Wrap Bralette & Shirred High Waist Bikini Set

You'll look chic and sleek in this all-black swim set.

$37
Cupshe

Cupshe Wild At Heart Tunneled Cut-out One Piece Swimsuit

I have this swimsuit in two colors and I am shocked by how supportive it is. It is extremely flattering and exceptionally comfortable. You will absolutely adore this style.

$30
Cupshe

Cupshe BohoRhapdy Cutout Long Sleeve Rashguard & Classic High Waist Bikini Set

If you prefer a little more coverage, this suit is practical and fashionable.

$35
Cupshe

