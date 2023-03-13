Oscars 2023

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Restocks Bras After 35,000+ Customer Waitlist

SKIMS bras are back by popular demand. Replace your go-to bra with one that's wireless, supportive, and luxuriously comfortable.

Marenah Dobin SKIMS bra restockVanessa Beecroft/SKIMS

Most of us don't love shopping for bras. We all want support, but no one wants to feel constricted. After three years of development, Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS launched a star-studded campaign in September 2022 featuring Becky G, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, and Indya Moore.

"We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS biggest campaign yet, and I couldn't be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life," The Kardashians star said in a press release at the time

There are three collections with that solution-oriented, second-skin feel that SKIMS is known for: The Naked Collection, The Weightless Collection, and The Now Show Collection.

Shop these innovative, size-inclusive bras on March 13, 2023, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM PT.

SKIMS Bras

SKIMS Weightless Demi Bra

This sheer demi bra gives incredible support and lift along with a sexy look. This bra comes in five versatile colors.

 

$58
SKIMS

SKIMS Naked Scoop Tank Bra

This is the ultimate full-coverage comfort bra. It's smoothing and super supportive. Sizes range from XXS oto 5X and there are additional sizes to accommodate larger cup sizes and different bands with S-DD, M-DD, and L-DD options. This bra comes in 10 colors.

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Naked Scoop Bra

Get full-coverage and full-comfort in this buttery-soft scoop neck bra. You'll want to wear this smoothing bra whenever you can. It comes in nine colors.

 

$44
SKIMS

SKIMS Naked Plunge Bra

This wireless plunging bra molds to your body and it's incredibly stretchy.

 

$44
SKIMS

SKIMS No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra

You won't have to worry about your bra showing through your outfit. This supportive one is made from next-level mesh and it's invisible under clothing.

 

$58
SKIMS

If you're looking for more great finds from SKIMS, check out the latest swimsuits

