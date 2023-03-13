Get Cozy During National Sleep Week With These Pajamas, Blankets, Eye Masks & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
This time of year — the in-between time where it doesn't feel like it's winter anymore, but isn't quite spring either — is a weird one. Some of us are headed out on a vacation. Some of us are longing for one. Schools are out, then they're back in. We maybe start flipping through the calendar to see when the next federal holiday off from work is.
On top of that oddly transitional period, most of us (not you, Arizona) have recently experienced losing an hour thanks to Daylight Saving. The sun is setting later, sure, but at what cost?
This is all to say: What a marvelous time for National Sleep Week to occur! It's a week-long celebration of all things restful and relaxing. Whether you rely on a daily catnap or could just use the reminder to get in bed a little earlier, this week is ideal for getting you on a healthy, restful schedule in style.
So, scroll on for a list of Sleep Week essentials like new pillows, silk pillowcases, lavender-scented eye masks, satin sleep sets, and so much more.
B. Yoga The Silk Sleep Mask
A yoga company knows the value of a good night's sleep. That's why their extra-wide silk sleep mask "keeps the light out in the most luxurious way."
Pour Les Femmes Anchors Mini Nightie
Pour Les Femmes describes their Mini Nightie as "chic and versatile," plus it comes with a lingerie bag for extra fabulous storage.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Grid Lines Woven Throw Blanket
Sophisticated and oh-so-cozy, this throw blanket is the one you've been looking for.
Richer Poorer Night Knit Sleep Tee
Relaxed with a slightly cropped silhouette, this breathable tee is perfect for curling up for catnaps in.
Richer Poorer Night Knit Sleep Short
These shorts are more than just soft, cozy, and well-made: They include a built-in brief for those who prefer not to wear underwear overnight, too.
Happy Place Brand Weightless Waffle Robe
"Lightweight, breathable, absorbent, and unbelievably comfortable," this unisex robe from Happy Place adds an extra layer of pleasantness to Sleep Week (and every week). Like, if you fell asleep after a shower, this is the one for you.
Sacheu Beauty Silky Sleep Set
This rose-colored set includes a silky pillowcase, coordinating sleep mask, and three scrunchies that should help reduce pulling, frizz, and fruction.
Lace Luxury Haircare 2 Pack of Soft Cooling Satin Pillowcases
Now, if you're only in the market for a softer pillowcase, this satin two-pack is the ideal way to upgrade your bedding.
Dr. Pillow Sepoveda Bed Sleep Pillow
Of course, there's no use buying fresh pillowcases to enhance your night's sleep if your pillows aren't any good. This firm one from Dr. Pillow is suitable for side and back sleepers, but may be especially beneficial to stomach sleepers. Pop them in your new silky pillowcases and say goodnight.
ASTR The Label Selena Sleep Mask
This luxe sleep mask is filled with organic lavender, which offers a pleasant weight and soothing scent.
Anaya Home Pink Tie Dye Throw Blanket
The unique nature of the tie-dying process of these blankets makes each one unique.
Cloroom Printed Silk Satin Pajama Set
This sumptuous set is speckled with New Zealand-based artist Joanna Ho's "Sky Swim" artwork.
Meredith Marks Short Pink Pajama With Pink Piping
Sleep like a Real Housewife in this satin-y set from RHOSLC star Meredith Marks.
Adore Me Reign PJ Lingerie
Or, if you're into something a little sexier, this lacy fave from Adore Me never disappoints.
Hadaka Beauty Nuvo Skin Microcrystallized Strips & Serum
These under-eye patches might enhance your beauty rest. Literally. According to the brand, they may help "smooth, firm and fade existing fine lines and wrinkles," and could even "prevent new ones from forming while you sleep," too.
Bearaby Travel Napper
Whether you need a little extra help settling in or are on the go, this smaller and lighter version of Bearaby's traditional organic cotton Napper is just the ticket. It even includes a duffel for effortless transport.
Sunnylife Luxe Beach & Picnic Blanket | Stripe
Any pro sleeper knows that a good nap doesn't always have to be in a bed, or even inside. This beach-slash-picnic blanket from Sunnylife is ideal for taking a quick snooze outside.
Butter By Keba Body Butter Lavender Cami
This lavender-infused balm is intended to smooth and nourish the skin. On top of that, lavender's aromatherapeutic properties may help you relax and fall asleep more easily.
Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner
Trouble sleeping? This petite white noise machine can be programmed to suit your needs. (The sleep-related ones, at least.)
Pour Les Femmes Men's Classic Pajama Set
Freshen up his sleepwear collection (or lack thereof) with this handsome PJ set for men.
Leveret Dog Cotton Pajama Aliens
Once you're buying yourself cozy new pajamas, doesn't your fur baby deserve them too?
Stock up on these vacation essentials under $50 ahead of any Spring Break plans — once you're well-rested, of course.