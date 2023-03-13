Get Cozy During National Sleep Week With These Pajamas, Blankets, Eye Masks & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

This time of year — the in-between time where it doesn't feel like it's winter anymore, but isn't quite spring either — is a weird one. Some of us are headed out on a vacation. Some of us are longing for one. Schools are out, then they're back in. We maybe start flipping through the calendar to see when the next federal holiday off from work is.

On top of that oddly transitional period, most of us (not you, Arizona) have recently experienced losing an hour thanks to Daylight Saving. The sun is setting later, sure, but at what cost?

This is all to say: What a marvelous time for National Sleep Week to occur! It's a week-long celebration of all things restful and relaxing. Whether you rely on a daily catnap or could just use the reminder to get in bed a little earlier, this week is ideal for getting you on a healthy, restful schedule in style.

So, scroll on for a list of Sleep Week essentials like new pillows, silk pillowcases, lavender-scented eye masks, satin sleep sets, and so much more.