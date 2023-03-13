Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Megan Fox Debuts Fiery New Look in Risqué Appearance at Oscars 2023 After-Party

Megan Fox turned heads with her latest transformation when she attended the Oscars 2023 Vanity Fair after-party. See the gorgeous photo of the actress featuring her red hair.

By Kisha Forde Mar 13, 2023 3:22 PMTags
FashionMegan FoxOscarsPartiesCelebrities
Watch: Best of Glambot: 2023 Oscars

Red like a fox.

Without a doubt, Megan Fox turned heads with her stunning appearance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 12.

And it wasn't just the 36-year-old's attire for the occasion—which consisted of a black strapless fitted gown complete with plunging neckline and scalloped detail—that stunned. The Transformers actress, known for her signature brunette tresses, also hit the party sporting red hair. While at the event, she was seen posing for pics with Billie Eilish

Megan's latest look is just the latest in a series of jaw-dropping appearances she's made over the past few years. The actress—who recently scrubbed her Instagram account amid rumors of a split from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly—previously shared the inspiration behind her well-known edgy style.

"I had a real problem with authority when I was young," she said in a 2021 interview with Who What Wear. "And I resent people trying to tell me how to look, or act, or speak or any of those things."

photos
Oscars 2023: Behind-the-Scenes Photos

And the answer to that problem? As Megan explained, pushing the boundaries on her fashion became the perfect solution.

"People were always trying to hide me and make me less sexy so that I could be taken more seriously," she added. "And I was like, "I don't give a f--k about that. I just want the look to be right."

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Trending Stories

1

We're Soaring Over Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler's Oscars Run-In

2

Emily Ratajkowski's Sheer Oscar Night Gown Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

3

We’re Stuck on Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber’s Oscars 2023 Date Night

Needless to say, Megan's latest ensemble further proves she's continuing in the right direction. But she wasn't the only one in attendance at the publication's annual soiree. Keep reading to see more even stars…

John Shearer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

In custom Zac Posen

John Shearer/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

In custom Maison Margiela

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie in Louis Vuitton

John Shearer/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Feben

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Rita in Weiderhoeft

John Shearer/WireImage

Kerry Washington

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Cardi B

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

John Shearer/WireImage

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

John Shearer/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

In custom Chrome Hearts

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Balmain

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In custom Saint Laurent

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

B.J. Novak & Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jodie in Gucci

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Este Haim, Alana Haim & Danielle Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

In Stella McCartney

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Eva Longoria

John Shearer/WireImage

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Kate in Monique Lhuillier

John Shearer/WireImage

Rooney Mara

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Celine

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

James Corden & Julia Carey

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily James

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Smith

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E! News Monday, March 13, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the 2023 Oscars.

Trending Stories

1

We're Soaring Over Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler's Oscars Run-In

2

Emily Ratajkowski's Sheer Oscar Night Gown Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

3

We’re Stuck on Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber’s Oscars 2023 Date Night

4

See All the Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

5

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List