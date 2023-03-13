Megan Fox Debuts Fiery New Look in Risqué Appearance at Oscars 2023 After-Party

Watch : Best of Glambot: 2023 Oscars

Red like a fox.

Without a doubt, Megan Fox turned heads with her stunning appearance at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 12.

And it wasn't just the 36-year-old's attire for the occasion—which consisted of a black strapless fitted gown complete with plunging neckline and scalloped detail—that stunned. The Transformers actress, known for her signature brunette tresses, also hit the party sporting red hair. While at the event, she was seen posing for pics with Billie Eilish.

Megan's latest look is just the latest in a series of jaw-dropping appearances she's made over the past few years. The actress—who recently scrubbed her Instagram account amid rumors of a split from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly—previously shared the inspiration behind her well-known edgy style.

"I had a real problem with authority when I was young," she said in a 2021 interview with Who What Wear. "And I resent people trying to tell me how to look, or act, or speak or any of those things."