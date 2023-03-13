Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Pack on the PDA at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars After-Party

Watch : Adam Levine Shares Rare Update on Life After Baby No. 3

Allow Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo to bring a little sweetness to your life.

The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria's Secret supermodel enjoyed a parents' night out at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party on March 12. For the star-studded occasion, Prinsloo, 34, hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., in a gorgeous black sequined dress, while Levine, 43, sported a sleek brown tux.

After posing for photographers, the duo headed inside the party, where Levine was spotted giving his wife of nearly nine years a kiss on the cheek.

The glamourous event served as a rare public date night for the couple, who welcomed their third child together in January. The baby, whose name and sex has yet to be shared publicly, joined the pair's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, in the Prinsloo-Levine household.

"It's zone defense as they say," Levine recently told Ryan Seacrest about adding another baby to the family. "It goes from man to man to zone. It's like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It's awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos."