Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Pack on the PDA at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars After-Party

Allow Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo to bring a little sweetness to your life.
The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria's Secret supermodel enjoyed a parents' night out at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party on March 12. For the star-studded occasion, Prinsloo, 34, hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., in a gorgeous black sequined dress, while Levine, 43, sported a sleek brown tux.
After posing for photographers, the duo headed inside the party, where Levine was spotted giving his wife of nearly nine years a kiss on the cheek.
The glamourous event served as a rare public date night for the couple, who welcomed their third child together in January. The baby, whose name and sex has yet to be shared publicly, joined the pair's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, in the Prinsloo-Levine household.
"It's zone defense as they say," Levine recently told Ryan Seacrest about adding another baby to the family. "It goes from man to man to zone. It's like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It's awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos."
"I pushed harder for the minivan," Levine added during iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest March 3. "I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn't have to be your mom's Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun."
The pair's new addition arrived just months after model Sumner Stroh alleged on TikTok that she had a year-affair with Levine, an allegation which he has denied.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine wrote in a Sept. 20 Instagram Story message. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
Since then, Levine and Prinsloo have remained united as a couple. And, if their Vanity Fair outing is any indication, they're going strong.
