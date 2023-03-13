Emily Ratajkowski's See-Through Oscar Night Dress Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

Watch : Oscars 2023: Biggest Red Carpet Fashion Trends

Emily Ratajkowski isn't afraid to show a little skin.

The model left little to the imagination on Oscars night March 12, stepping out to Vanity Fair's annual party celebrating the Academy Awards in a see-through gown by Feben. Reminiscent of chain mail, the silvery number featured two knotted rows that ran down Emily's chest to her hips. She completed the look with a pair of beige underwear.

For jewelry, the My Body author kept it simple with a pair of diamond earrings.

Emily posed for photos alone on the red carpet, though her night out comes just weeks after she and comedian Eric Andre went Instagram official with their relationship. On Feb. 14, the couple posed in a series of NSFW selfies that showed Eric lounging naked on the couch as Emily struck a cheeky pose in the reflection of a mirror in the background.

Eric wrote on Instagram at the time, "Happy Valentine's Day."