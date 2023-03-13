Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Emily Ratajkowski's See-Through Oscar Night Dress Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination as she stepped out in a sheer gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars 2023 party in Los Angeles on March 12. See the risqué look.

Emily Ratajkowski isn't afraid to show a little skin.

The model left little to the imagination on Oscars night March 12, stepping out to Vanity Fair's annual party celebrating the Academy Awards in a see-through gown by Feben. Reminiscent of chain mail, the silvery number featured two knotted rows that ran down Emily's chest to her hips. She completed the look with a pair of beige underwear.

For jewelry, the My Body author kept it simple with a pair of diamond earrings.

Emily posed for photos alone on the red carpet, though her night out comes just weeks after she and comedian Eric Andre went Instagram official with their relationship. On Feb. 14, the couple posed in a series of NSFW selfies that showed Eric lounging naked on the couch as Emily struck a cheeky pose in the reflection of a mirror in the background.

Eric wrote on Instagram at the time, "Happy Valentine's Day."

photos
Oscars 2023: Best Dressed Stars

While Emily has not shared details on how her romance with Eric first began, she previously hinted she has an attraction to "confident" men, though she doesn't like it when they're "overly confident."

"What I hate with dating, with men in particular, is I feel like they're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it,'" Emily shared during the Jan. 2 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast. "And they love it and love it, and then slowly, they get emasculated and they don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. And then they start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one."

 

 

 

John Shearer/WireImage

Whatever the case may be, it's clear that Emily is feeling comfortable in her own skin these days.

Keep scrolling to see her on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's Oscars party, as well as more star sightings.

John Shearer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

In custom Zac Posen

John Shearer/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

In custom Maison Margiela

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie in Louis Vuitton

John Shearer/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Feben

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Rita in Weiderhoeft

John Shearer/WireImage

Kerry Washington

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Cardi B

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

John Shearer/WireImage

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

John Shearer/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In custom Saint Laurent

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

B.J. Novak & Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Este Haim, Alana Haim & Danielle Haim

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

In Stella McCartney

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Eva Longoria

John Shearer/WireImage

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

John Shearer/WireImage

Rooney Mara

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Riley Keough

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

James Corden & Julia Carey

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily James

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Smith

