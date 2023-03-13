Emily Ratajkowski's See-Through Oscar Night Dress Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

Emily Ratajkowski isn't afraid to show a little skin.
The model left little to the imagination on Oscars night March 12, stepping out to Vanity Fair's annual party celebrating the Academy Awards in a see-through gown by Feben. Reminiscent of chain mail, the silvery number featured two knotted rows that ran down Emily's chest to her hips. She completed the look with a pair of beige underwear.
For jewelry, the My Body author kept it simple with a pair of diamond earrings.
Emily posed for photos alone on the red carpet, though her night out comes just weeks after she and comedian Eric Andre went Instagram official with their relationship. On Feb. 14, the couple posed in a series of NSFW selfies that showed Eric lounging naked on the couch as Emily struck a cheeky pose in the reflection of a mirror in the background.
Eric wrote on Instagram at the time, "Happy Valentine's Day."
While Emily has not shared details on how her romance with Eric first began, she previously hinted she has an attraction to "confident" men, though she doesn't like it when they're "overly confident."
"What I hate with dating, with men in particular, is I feel like they're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it,'" Emily shared during the Jan. 2 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast. "And they love it and love it, and then slowly, they get emasculated and they don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. And then they start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one."
Whatever the case may be, it's clear that Emily is feeling comfortable in her own skin these days.
