You'll Be a Sucker for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Matching Goth Looks at Oscars After-Party

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are burnin' up the red carpet on Oscars night.
The couple—who share daughter Willa, 2, and a 7-month-old baby girl whose name they've not yet revealed—enjoyed a parents' night out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 12. Giving off some major gothic vibes, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress perfectly coordinated in head-to-toe black as they posed for photos.
For the occasion, Joe rocked a velvet suit with a satin lapel and floral embroidery. Meanwhile, Sophie turned heads in a sheer Louis Vuitton gown that featured a long cape with crystal detailing.
Their glamorous date night comes two weeks after Sophie celebrated her 27th birthday. On Feb. 21, Joe marked the special milestone with a candid BeReal snap of two at a candlelit dinner, writing on Instagram, "Here's to more nights being real with you @sophiet. Happy Birthday."
And it's no secret that Joe, 33, is a sucker for romantic gestures. Back in November, he shared with E! News the "most romantic thing" he had ever done for his wife of three years. Recalling how he was once out of town, Joe said he snuck back and showed up at an event with Sophie "when she least expected it."
"I think I did a good job of that," he remembered. "You play it off like you're somewhere else in the world. You're on FaceTime and hiding on a plane. I've gotten away with that before."
