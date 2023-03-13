Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

You'll Be a Sucker for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Matching Goth Looks at Oscars After-Party

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made it a date night at Vanity Fair's Oscars 2023 party in Los Angeles on March 12. See the matching goth looks they wore to the star-studded bash.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 13, 2023 4:43 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsJonas BrothersJoe JonasOscarsCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
Watch: Oscars 2023: Biggest Red Carpet Fashion Trends

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are burnin' up the red carpet on Oscars night.

The couple—who share daughter Willa, 2, and a 7-month-old baby girl whose name they've not yet revealed—enjoyed a parents' night out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 12. Giving off some major gothic vibes, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress perfectly coordinated in head-to-toe black as they posed for photos.

For the occasion, Joe rocked a velvet suit with a satin lapel and floral embroidery. Meanwhile, Sophie turned heads in a sheer Louis Vuitton gown that featured a long cape with crystal detailing.

Their glamorous date night comes two weeks after Sophie celebrated her 27th birthday. On Feb. 21, Joe marked the special milestone with a candid BeReal snap of two at a candlelit dinner, writing on Instagram, "Here's to more nights being real with you @sophiet. Happy Birthday." 

photos
Oscars 2023: Best Dressed Stars

And it's no secret that Joe, 33, is a sucker for romantic gestures. Back in November, he shared with E! News the "most romantic thing" he had ever done for his wife of three years. Recalling how he was once out of town, Joe said he snuck back and showed up at an event with Sophie "when she least expected it."

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

"I think I did a good job of that," he remembered. "You play it off like you're somewhere else in the world. You're on FaceTime and hiding on a plane. I've gotten away with that before." 

Keep reading to see Joe and Sophie's latest date night, as well as more stars celebrating the Oscars.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Minnie Driver

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie in Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Jessica in Carolina Herrera

John Shearer/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy in Zuhair Murad 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah in Nina Ricci

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

David Benioff & Amanda Peet

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

In Carolina Herrera

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

In Elie Saab

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Donald Glover

In Alexander McQueen

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sienna Miller

In Fendi

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Off-White

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Matt Bomer

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Judith Light

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

In Givenchy

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

In Versace

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E!'s 2023 Oscars After Party Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 p.m. on E! after the 2023 Academy Awards telecast on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

What Happened After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

3

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

See All the Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

5

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF