Oscars 2023: See the Most Dazzling Jewelry Worn by Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Halle Bailey and More

Necklaces are officially back in style.

Though this awards season has been dominated by the bare neck trend, the 2023 Oscars red carpet proved that big bling is back in style. Cara Delevingne, Halle Bailey and Jessica Chastain were among the fashionable stars to wear eye-catching necklaces at the award show in Los Angeles on March 12, where Everything Everywhere All at Once proved to be the big winner.

On the red carpet, Lady Gaga wowed in a new Versace gown with mesh and corset details, again pairing her Oscars look with Tiffany & Co. gems. (Her $30 million Tiffany necklace stole the show in 2018; this time, she chose an archival necklace with platinum and diamonds.)

Others opted for extravagant earrings instead, including Emily Blunt, who had pink Chopard chandelier earrings to lend a pop of color to her white Valentino gown.

