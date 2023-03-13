Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Oscars 2023: See the Most Dazzling Jewelry Worn by Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Halle Bailey and More

Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett, Halle Bailey and Cara Delevingne rocked some of the most blinding pieces of jewelry at the 2023 Oscars red carpet. See their statement bling below.

Watch: Oscars 2023: MUST-SEE Red Carpet Moments

Necklaces are officially back in style. 

Though this awards season has been dominated by the bare neck trend, the 2023 Oscars red carpet proved that big bling is back in style. Cara Delevingne, Halle Bailey and Jessica Chastain were among the fashionable stars to wear eye-catching necklaces at the award show in Los Angeles on March 12, where Everything Everywhere All at Once proved to be the big winner.

On the red carpet, Lady Gaga wowed in a new Versace gown with mesh and corset details, again pairing her Oscars look with Tiffany & Co. gems. (Her $30 million Tiffany necklace stole the show in 2018; this time, she chose an archival necklace with platinum and diamonds.)

Others opted for extravagant earrings instead, including Emily Blunt, who had pink Chopard chandelier earrings to lend a pop of color to her white Valentino gown.

See all the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards here.

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Oscars

Keep reading to see the most blinding pieces of jewelry on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

In an archival Tiffany & Co. necklace with platinum and diamonds

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan

Sporting two stunning Tiffany & Co. brooches

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Angela Bassett

Adding a Bulgari Serpenti necklace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Rocking Gucci jewelry

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Emily Blunt

In Chopard gems

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Florence Pugh

Her Tiffany & Co. jewels included a platinum diamond necklace and platinum earrings with pink tourmalines and diamonds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Halle Bailey

With De Beers bling

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

Complementing her look in Bulgari pieces

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Sandra Oh

Wearing an 18 karat yellow gold Harry Winston necklace with a large citrine stone in the center, along with nearly 78 carats of sapphires and nearly 11 carats of diamonds from the Briony Raymond Estate.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

Pairing Chanel with Roberto Coin bling

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Winnie Harlow

Showing off David Morris jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Chloe East

With a Kwiat platinum necklace featuring 50 carats of Colombian emeralds and diamonds

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Sofia Carson

With 122-carat emerald necklace from Chopard

