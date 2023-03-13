Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Deserves an Applause for Helping Guest Who Fell on Red Carpet

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Lady Gaga is holding their hand, literally.

The pop star came to the rescue at the 2023 Oscars red carpet, assisting a photographer who appeared to fall down at the Dolby Theatre.

In footage captured by Access Hollywood, the Star is Born actress is seen walking down the carpet, until she spots the guest. Afterward, she doesn't hesitate to rush over, reaching out to help the attendee stand up while she received cheers from the crowd.

The kind act is one of a million reasons to applause for Mother Monster, who donned a black Versace gown with a smokey eye look at the awards show. The singer was nominated for her fourth Oscar, this time for Best Original Song award with co-writer Bloodpop for "Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick.

Joining her in the category are Diane Warren for "Applause" in Tell It like a Woman; Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson for "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for "Naatu Naatu" in RRR; and Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for "This Is A Life" in Everything Everywhere All at Once. "Naatu Naatu" took home the prize. (See all the winners here.)