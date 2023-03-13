Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Deserves an Applause for Helping Guest Who Fell on Red Carpet

Lady Gaga, who was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars, rushed over to assist an attendee who appeared to fall down on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga is holding their hand, literally.

The pop star came to the rescue at the 2023 Oscars red carpet, assisting a photographer who appeared to fall down at the Dolby Theatre.

In footage captured by Access Hollywood, the Star is Born actress is seen walking down the carpet, until she spots the guest. Afterward, she doesn't hesitate to rush over, reaching out to help the attendee stand up while she received cheers from the crowd.

The kind act is one of a million reasons to applause for Mother Monster, who donned a black Versace gown with a smokey eye look at the awards show. The singer was nominated for her fourth Oscar, this time for Best Original Song award with co-writer Bloodpop for "Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick.

Joining her in the category are Diane Warren for "Applause" in Tell It like a Woman; Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson for "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for "Naatu Naatu" in RRR; and Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for "This Is A Life" in Everything Everywhere All at Once. "Naatu Naatu" took home the prize. (See all the winners here.)

Oscars 2023: The Most Dazzling Jewelry

But Gaga didn't attend the Oscars as just a nominee. She also delivered a stripped-down version of Hold My Hand during the broadcast, which came as a last-minute surprise for fans who wondered if she would perform at the Oscars.

"It's deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other," Gaga shared. "We need a lot of love to walk through this life. And we all need a hero sometimes. There's heroes all around us, in unassuming places. But you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Keep scrolling to see more stars at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa with Moussaieff jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

In Christian Siriano

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman and OMEGA jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani with OMEGA jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé with OMEGA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana with Tag Heuer jewelry 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

In Rodarte with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

