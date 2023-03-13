The Little Mermaid Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Transforms into Ursula Alongside Halle Bailey’s Ariel

Watch : Halle Bailey Unveils Magical Little Mermaid Poster

We cannot wait to go under the sea with Halle Bailey.

The official trailer for Disney's The Little Mermaid—starring the Grown-ish actress as the titular character—was unveiled on March 12 at the 2023 Oscars.

The trailer sees Ariel rescues Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) from a fiery boat wreck. The heroic action results in a scolding from her father King Triton, played by Javier Bardem, who states, "You broke the rules, you went to the above world."

Though her father declares that her "obsession with humans has to stop," Ariel replies back, "I just want to know more about them."

Through a series of breath-taking aquatic scenes, viewers watch Ariel seek the help of Ursula—played by Melissa McCarthy who dons wispy white hair and dramatic black eyeshadow—in order to explore a world above the sea.

Starring in the movie was emotional for Halle, who told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards what it was like watching herself portray a Disney princess.