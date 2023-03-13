All Of You Will Love John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 2023 Oscars Night Out

Watch : Oscars 2023: See All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic

Dear John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, all of us loves all of you.

The couple stepped out on the red carpet for Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars Party March 12. For the occasion, John sported a black tuxedo, while Chrissy donned a green long-sleeve dress with eye-catching beadwork and feather-cuffed sleeves. For her glam, the model sported a shimmering mauve lip and curls in her newly-dyed red hair.

While posing together on the carpet, Chrissy and John were seen holding each other close.

The soirée is a pretty legendary event in honor of the 2023 Oscar Awards. And Chrissy and John are no stranger to this event. Back in 2019, Chrissy rocked a peach-colored embellished midi dress that also had feathers incorporated in its design. Then in 2020, she turned heads by wearing a stunning teal-colored halter dress with a thigh-high slit.

So, making a fashion-forward appearance at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party is nothing new for the couple. Something that is rather new in their life? The pair recently expanded their family welcoming daughter Esti Maxine Stevens in January. Their little one joined big sister Luna Stephens, 6, and big brother Miles Stephens, 4.