Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

All Of You Will Love John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 2023 Oscars Night Out

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought their romance to the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party 2023. See the couple’s fashionable arrival.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 13, 2023 1:56 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsJohn LegendOscarsCouplesChrissy Teigen
Watch: Oscars 2023: See All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic

Dear John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, all of us loves all of you. 

The couple stepped out on the red carpet for Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars Party March 12. For the occasion, John sported a black tuxedo, while Chrissy donned a green long-sleeve dress with eye-catching beadwork and feather-cuffed sleeves. For her glam, the model sported a shimmering mauve lip and curls in her newly-dyed red hair. 

While posing together on the carpet, Chrissy and John were seen holding each other close.

The soirée is a pretty legendary event in honor of the 2023 Oscar Awards. And Chrissy and John are no stranger to this event. Back in 2019, Chrissy rocked a peach-colored embellished midi dress that also had feathers incorporated in its design. Then in 2020, she turned heads by wearing a stunning teal-colored halter dress with a thigh-high slit.

So, making a fashion-forward appearance at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party is nothing new for the couple. Something that is rather new in their life? The pair recently expanded their family welcoming daughter Esti Maxine Stevens in January. Their little one joined big sister Luna Stephens, 6, and big brother Miles Stephens, 4. 

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

One month after welcoming their newest addition, Chrissy shared a photo of their family dressed up for Valentine's Day with the caption, "excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."

John Shearer/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See Mindy Kaling's Head-Scratching Oscars 2023 Outfit Change

3

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

Fast forward to now and the pair are on what may be the most glamorous parents night out (with no spit up in sight).

To see more stars who were in attendance at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars Party, keep reading…

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Jessica in Carolina Herrera

John Shearer/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy in Zuhair Murad 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah in Nina Ricci

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

David Benioff & Amanda Peet

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Leslie Mann

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

In Carolina Herrera

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

In Elie Saab

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Donald Glover

In Alexander McQueen

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sienna Miller

In Fendi

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Off-White

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Matt Bomer

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Judith Light

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

In Givenchy

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

In Versace

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Watch E!'s 2023 Oscars After Party Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 p.m. on E! after the 2023 Academy Awards telecast on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See Mindy Kaling's Head-Scratching Oscars 2023 Outfit Change

3

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

4

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Pregnant Rihanna Brings Drama to the Oscars 2023 With Dominatrix Style