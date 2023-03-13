Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Do Date Night in Matching Suits at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The couple that slays together, stays together.
That appears to be the case for Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, who attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party March 12 in matching all-black suits. The pair walked the event's red carpet in lieu of attending the 2023 Oscars themselves.
For their date night out, Kevin and Kyra sported similar lapels on their suit jackets, with the latter opting for a pair of thigh-high faux leather boots, shoulder pads and a clutch to complete the look.
Hosted by VF editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, this year's iteration of the annual event was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Believe it or not, despite being famously connected to everyone in Hollywood—including their actress daughter, Sosie Bacon—Kevin himself has never been nominated for an Academy Award (For what it's worth, both halves of the power couple have a Golden Globe).
In fact, the They/Them actor recently celebrated the Smile actress' success in the movie industry, admitting he was "very proud of her."
"We didn't know she was really interested after that in pursuing any kind of an acting career," he told The Hollywood Reporter in an October 2022 interview. "But when she finally—in her early 20s—decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."
Kevin and Kyra's night out comes a day after they attended the Chanel and Charles Finch 14th Annual Pre-Oscars Awards dinner in Los Angeles.
Other couples who attended the VF afterparty together included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, just to name a few.
