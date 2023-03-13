Oscars 2023

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Do Date Night in Matching Suits at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon skipped the 2023 Oscars in favor of a matching night out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. See their all-black suits!

By JD Knapp Mar 13, 2023 1:57 AMTags
The couple that slays together, stays together.

That appears to be the case for Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, who attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party March 12 in matching all-black suits. The pair walked the event's red carpet in lieu of attending the 2023 Oscars themselves.

For their date night out, Kevin and Kyra sported similar lapels on their suit jackets, with the latter opting for a pair of thigh-high faux leather boots, shoulder pads and a clutch to complete the look.

Hosted by VF editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, this year's iteration of the annual event was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Believe it or not, despite being famously connected to everyone in Hollywood—including their actress daughter, Sosie Bacon—Kevin himself has never been nominated for an Academy Award (For what it's worth, both halves of the power couple have a Golden Globe).

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Couples

In fact, the They/Them actor recently celebrated the Smile actress' success in the movie industry, admitting he was "very proud of her."

"We didn't know she was really interested after that in pursuing any kind of an acting career," he told The Hollywood Reporter in an October 2022 interview. "But when she finally—in her early 20s—decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin and Kyra's night out comes a day after they attended the Chanel and Charles Finch 14th Annual Pre-Oscars Awards dinner in Los Angeles.

Other couples who attended the VF afterparty together included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, just to name a few.

See the rest of the of the stars on the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party blue carpet, below...

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Jessica in Carolina Herrera

John Shearer/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy in Zuhair Murad 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah in Nina Ricci

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

David Benioff & Amanda Peet

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Leslie Mann

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

In Carolina Herrera

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

In Elie Saab

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Donald Glover

In Alexander McQueen

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sienna Miller

In Fendi

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Off-White

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Matt Bomer

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Judith Light

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

In Givenchy

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

In Versace

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

