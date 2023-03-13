Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Finally Becomes Part of Jamie Lee Curtis’ World

Jamie Lee Curtis is really everything, everywhere all at once.
Even at the 2023 Oscars. There, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star finally met The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey.
"Hi I'm Halley," the 22-year-old said as she shook Jamie's hand during her interview with Vanity Fair. "I'm such a big fan."
And in Jamie fashion, she leaned in to give the young star a giant hug. "I can't believe it," Halley gushed. "You look beautiful."
And the Halloween alum—who donned a long sleeve, shimmering, nude Dolce & Gabbana dress—threw the compliment right back, replying, "Come on! Come on," as she pointed to Halle who sported a strapless sea-foam green gown.
Of course, Halle makes good choices when it comes to fashion—and film. Asked her favorite movie starring Jamie, she replied, "Freaky Friday is the one that comes up for me."
But tonight, all the attention is on Everything Everywhere All At Once. After all, early on in the show, the 64-year-old took home her first Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.
"I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people," she said on stage while accepting her award. "To my dream team, my agent Rick Kurtzman, Heidi Schafer, Jane Ross, we just won an Oscar."
"To my family, my beautiful husband, Christopher Guest," Jamie continued. "Our daughters, Annie and Ruby. My sister Kelly, we just won an Oscar. My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar."
Halle Bailey and Jamie Lee Curtis hug on the champagne carpet at the #Oscars. https://t.co/K4bBaxvMSB pic.twitter.com/wdK8wRTKah— Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023
