Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Finally Becomes Part of Jamie Lee Curtis’ World

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis - Oscars 2023 E! Glambot

Jamie Lee Curtis is really everything, everywhere all at once.

Even at the 2023 Oscars. There, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star finally met The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey.

"Hi I'm Halley," the 22-year-old said as she shook Jamie's hand during her interview with Vanity Fair. "I'm such a big fan."

And in Jamie fashion, she leaned in to give the young star a giant hug. "I can't believe it," Halley gushed. "You look beautiful."

And the Halloween alum—who donned a long sleeve, shimmering, nude Dolce & Gabbana dress—threw the compliment right back, replying, "Come on! Come on," as she pointed to Halle who sported a strapless sea-foam green gown.

Of course, Halle makes good choices when it comes to fashion—and film. Asked her favorite movie starring Jamie, she replied, "Freaky Friday is the one that comes up for me."