Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Finally Becomes Part of Jamie Lee Curtis’ World

Jamie Lee Curtis is really everything, everywhere all at once.

Even at the 2023 Oscars. There, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star finally met The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey.

"Hi I'm Halley," the 22-year-old said as she shook Jamie's hand during her interview with Vanity Fair. "I'm such a big fan."

And in Jamie fashion, she leaned in to give the young star a giant hug. "I can't believe it," Halley gushed. "You look beautiful."

And the Halloween alum—who donned a long sleeve, shimmering, nude Dolce & Gabbana dress—threw the compliment right back, replying, "Come on! Come on," as she pointed to Halle who sported a strapless sea-foam green gown

Of course, Halle makes good choices when it comes to fashion—and film. Asked her favorite movie starring Jamie, she replied, "Freaky Friday is the one that comes up for me." 

photos
Oscars 2023: Best Dressed Stars

But tonight, all the attention is on Everything Everywhere All At Once. After all, early on in the show, the 64-year-old took home her first Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

"I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people," she said on stage while accepting her award. "To my dream team, my agent Rick Kurtzman, Heidi Schafer, Jane Ross, we just won an Oscar."

"To my family, my beautiful husband, Christopher Guest," Jamie continued. "Our daughters, Annie and Ruby. My sister Kelly, we just won an Oscar. My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar."

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Original Score

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
WINNER: Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
WINNER: The Whale

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

