Of Course Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Look Absolutely Fantastic at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Watch : Oscars 2023: See All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic

If we are being honest, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are looking fantastic. Just like they always do.



At the annual Vanity Fair Oscars After Party March 12, the couple of nearly 15 years—they first met on set of Fantastic Four—stunned as they walked the red carpet at Beverly Hills' the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Alba, sporting a slightly darker hair color, dropped jaws in a floor length indigo gown and coordinating diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Warren rocked a classic tuxedo that perfectly complimented his wife's classic look.

The parents of three certainly are not the only duo turning the evening into a glamorous date night. Also turning heads at Vanity Fair: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. And that's just us naming a few showstoppers. (See every gorgeous look here.)