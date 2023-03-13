Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Of Course Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Look Absolutely Fantastic at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren had jaws dropping when they stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Read on to see their classic looks and every gorgeous outfit from your favorite stars.

If we are being honest, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are looking fantastic. Just like they always do.
 
At the annual Vanity Fair Oscars After Party March 12, the couple of nearly 15 years—they first met on set of Fantastic Four—stunned as they walked the red carpet at Beverly Hills' the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Alba, sporting a slightly darker hair color, dropped jaws in a floor length indigo gown and coordinating diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Warren rocked a classic tuxedo that perfectly complimented his wife's classic look.

The parents of three certainly are not the only duo turning the evening into a glamorous date night. Also turning heads at Vanity Fair: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. And that's just us naming a few showstoppers. (See every gorgeous look here.)

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Couples

Then, over at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry plus Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest brought the movie magic to movie's biggest night.

In fact, before Curtis took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, her filmmaker husband helped her destress earlier in the day.

"I do meditation," she exclusively told E!'s Laverne Cox. "I'm a sober person. I talk to people. I communicate with my friends. My husband made me a little breakfast." Couple goals? We think so.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Now, keep reading to see every star step out at the Vanity Fair's party...

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
David Benioff and Amanda Peet
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Leslie Mann
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Alan Cumming
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Shonda Rhimes
John Shearer/WireImage
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
John Shearer/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Donald Glover
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Sienna Miller
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Julia Garner
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Matt Bomer
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Monica Lewinsky
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Judith Light
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Queen Latifah
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Naomi Watts
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Danielle Deadwyler
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jon Hamm
