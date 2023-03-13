Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's 2023 Oscars PDA Will Take Your Breath Away

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry deserve an award for their adorable PDA on the 2023 Oscars red carpet. See their sizzling date night.

By Brett Malec Mar 13, 2023 2:03 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCouplesMiles TellerE! Insider
Watch: How Miles Teller "Messed Up" Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

And the Academy Award for cutest couple goes to...

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry lit up the 2023 Oscars red carpet together on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (See every star on the Oscars red carpet here.) The Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife took fans' breath away with their sweet PDA as they posed for pics ahead of the annual award show.

Miles, 36, looked oh so dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while Keleigh, 30, rocked a sparkling strapless silver gown with diamond jewelry and bold red lipstick.

During one particularly swoon-worthy moment, Miles hugged his other half from behind and gave her a big kiss on the head as she smiled and laughed for the photogs. The couple, who married in September 2019 after six years of dating, looked so in love during their Oscars date night.

Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for six awards during this year's ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing and Best Original Song. (See the full list of winners here.)

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Miles—who plays the son of Anthony Edwards' Nick "Goose" Bradshaw from the original 1896 film in the 2022 sequel—wasn't the only cast member in attendance as Jay Ellis, Jennifer Connolly and Monica Barbaro all stepped out to support the film during Hollywood's biggest night.

But the film's biggest star, Tom Cruise, was noticeably absent from the show. The reason he skipped the big night?

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

According to multiple outlets, he's currently overseas filming for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part II.

Keep scrolling to see more hot Hollywood couples turning heads on the Oscars red carpet.

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See Mindy Kaling's Head-Scratching Oscars 2023 Outfit Change

3

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar, dazzled in her Dolce & Gabbana gown and was joined by her filmmaker husband. During Live From E!, Jamie shared how she kicked off Oscars morning, including reading The Book of Awakening.

"I do meditation," she said. "I'm a sober person. I talk to people. I communicate with my friends. My husband made me a little breakfast."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kimpel & Antonio Banderas

The star of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is up for Best Animated Feature Film, wore a tuxedo that was purrrrrfection while his girlfriend wore a ravishing red ensemble.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

The Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife made a stylish landing on the red carpet.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Jeanne Moore & Brendan Fraser

The actor, who is nominated for his lead role in The Whale, and the makeup artist were all smiles on the carpet. Just a few weeks before, Jeanne celebrated Brendan's SAG Awards win, writing on Instagram, "Congrats to my incredibly talented man!!! What an incredible honor!!! I am so proud of you!!!"

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Hugh Grant & Anna Eberstein

From Notting Hill to the L.A. Oscars, the actor arrived at the Academy Awards with his producer wife, both matching in all-black ensembles.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

No big little lies about it! The Oscar winner, who's been nominated for five Academy Awards so far in her career, and the country music singer appeared to enjoy their date night at the Oscars and kicked off the evening with a kiss on the carpet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

The actor, who appears in the Oscar-nominated movie The Fabelmans, hit the carpet in a cream-colored jacket, gray trousers and a matching bow tie and was joined by his wife, with the actress donning a green gown.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

Live from the Oscars red carpet it's Mark and Kelly!

Mike Coppola/Getty Image
Alexander Dreymon & Allison Williams

The Girls star turned heads in her Giambattista Valli couture gown as she walked the carpet with her actor fiancé.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Halle Berry & Van Hunt

The Monster's Ball star, who made history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category in 2002, stunned in her Tamara Ralph gown and was joined by her musician love, who wore a dapper tux.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alyson Sandro & Barry Keoghan

The Banshees of Inisherin actor, who was nominated for his supporting role in the film, rocked a periwinkle suit with flower buttons as he celebrated the Academy Awards with his girlfriend, who dazzled in a black gown.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Idris Elba

The Luther star rocked a blue tuxedo jacket while his wife sported a gorgeous green gown.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick

While it isn't time to kick off the Sunday shoes just yet, the Footloose actor and the actress were ready to have a good time and celebrate the 2023 Oscars.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

The actor—who won the Oscar last year for his supporting role in CODA—arrived on the champagne carpet with his wife. During his interview on Live From E!, Troy reflected on his history-making Academy Award, in which he became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar.

"Well most importantly is when I mentioned that my award was dedicated to the Deaf community, the disabled community and the CODA community, I saw that inspire so many folks, and I believe it's opening many more doors and opportunities," he said. "So I'm seeing much more diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. So that's what was quite inspiring about my moment. And of course, we haven't seen a deaf male actor for quite a while. Ever since Marlee Matlin, the female winner in the '80s. And Marlee said, 'I'm not alone anymore,' which was really touching."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Bruhl

The actor, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film All Quiet on the Western Front, and his wife coordinated in black and white ensembles at the award show.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Marco Perego & Zoe Saldaña

The star of Avatar: The Way of Water, which is nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture, rocked a Fendi couture gown and vintage Cartier jewels while her producer husband sported a black tuxedo.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist sparkled in Ralph Lauren and was joined on the champagne carpet with her Mettle Cricket founder husband.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Katie Lowes & Adam Shapiro

Now this is how to do dinner and a movie. The Scandal alum and the Never Have I Ever actor brought a pretzel to the champagne carpet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff & Douglas Ridloff

The Walking Dead star glimmered in her Elie Saab gown, and the poet suited up in a classic tuxedo.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Kathy Crawford & Joel Crawford

The director of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, and his love celebrated Oscars night in style.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
David Byrne & Mala Gaonkar

The musician—whose Everything Everywhere All at Once song "This Is a Life" is nominated for an Oscar—and the businesswoman arrived at the event to see if he'll take home his second Academy Award.

Watch E!'s 2023 Oscars After Party Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 p.m. on E! after the 2023 Academy Awards telecast on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See Mindy Kaling's Head-Scratching Oscars 2023 Outfit Change

3

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

4

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Pregnant Rihanna Brings Drama to the Oscars 2023 With Dominatrix Style