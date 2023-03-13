Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's 2023 Oscars PDA Will Take Your Breath Away

Watch : How Miles Teller "Messed Up" Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

And the Academy Award for cutest couple goes to...

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry lit up the 2023 Oscars red carpet together on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (See every star on the Oscars red carpet here.) The Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife took fans' breath away with their sweet PDA as they posed for pics ahead of the annual award show.

Miles, 36, looked oh so dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while Keleigh, 30, rocked a sparkling strapless silver gown with diamond jewelry and bold red lipstick.

During one particularly swoon-worthy moment, Miles hugged his other half from behind and gave her a big kiss on the head as she smiled and laughed for the photogs. The couple, who married in September 2019 after six years of dating, looked so in love during their Oscars date night.

Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for six awards during this year's ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing and Best Original Song. (See the full list of winners here.)