Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, Lancôme, Urban Decay, and More

Pamper yourself with $11 beauty from Elemis, Kinship, r.e.m. beauty, Urban Decay, and Lancôme.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 13, 2023 4:00 AMTags
HairShoppingMakeupAriana GrandeShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderLikesSkincare
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 2Ulta

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty, Lancôme, Urban Decay, Elemis, and Kinship. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

read
Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get $109 Worth of Hydrating Products for Just $58

Today's Steals

r.e.m. beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette

These eyeshadows from Ariana Grande's beauty brand are super easy to blend and they feel lightweight on your eyelids. The pigment is long-lasting, so there's no need to reapply throughout the day. There are six palettes to choose from.

A shopper raved, "I loveeeee these shadows. They are so smooth and creamy and blend so well. They are a perfect amount of pigment. I have very sensitive eyes and lots of shadows irritate my eyelids and this is NOT one of them. I've never had any issues. I love the color ways and packaging."

 

$24
$12
Ulta

Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer

Create a matte, satin-soft base for a long-lasting makeup look with Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer. It refines skin texture and visibly reduces fine lines and imperfections.

This primer has 1,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have tried every primer out there, but this one is a game changer. I have dry skin and large pores. Everything else I tried just made me look older and my pores more visible. This not only feels fantastic and light weight on the skin, it hides the pores."

 

$42
$21
Ulta

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Firm, smooth, and hydrate your skin with Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. This super popular moisturizer has 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "MIRACLE PRODUCT. This product has completely transformed my skin! i have used so many moisturizers throughout my life and I have never seen a VISIBLE difference in the look of my skin."

Another fan of the product declared, "Best cream in the world. I have been using the Marine Cream, as well as, the night cream for years. This is the best product out there. It keeps your skin smooth and vibrant. A Must Have!!!"

$93
$47
Ulta

Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Hydrating Lipstick

Usually, long-lasting lipsticks are drying and uncomfortable. However, this one is incredibly hydrating since it's formulated with aloe and avocado oil. These Urban Decay lipsticks have 2,800+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is a great moisturizing lipstick. Goes on nice, stays put for a while. Smooth, creamy appearance, I can't get enough of it."

 

$21
$11
Ulta

Kinship Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream

Illuminate your skin, target dark circles, hydrate, and diminish the signs of aging with the Kinship Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream. You can use this cream in the morning and at night after cleansing and toning.

A shopper gushed, "Miracles do exist. I'll start by saying it has changed my life!!!! It helped to lessen the dark circles under my eyes and it also helped with my crows feet and also helped lessen the laugh lines around my mouth, like I said it changed my life!!!! Since I started using this religiously I have gotten so many compliments on my skin. I have always had bags under my eyes and as I've gotten older I've noticed a slight sagging in the sensitive under eye skin. I have been using this twice a day and after nearly a month my face is tighter and brighter and it definitely feels like I've been using one of those high end expensive eye creams. It has the consistency of a pudding, and will leave your skin feeling perfectly moisturized and not at all greasy."

$35
$18
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!