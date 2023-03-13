Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s Red Carpet Interview Is Awkward AF

Watch : 2023 Oscars First-Time Nominees: Rihanna, Austin Butler & More

Hugh Grant is truly all about being impromptu.

On the Oscars 2023 red carpet at the Dolby Theater March 12, the Impromptu actor was interviewed by Ashley Graham. (See every celeb on the red carpet here). However, the awkward exchange quickly made the rounds on social media—mostly due to the actor's lack of responses to the model's questions about the evening.

After being asked what his favorite thing about the award show was, Hugh simply replied that it was "fascinating, adding that "all of humanity is here." But he truly upped the ante when he was questioned about which nominated actor or movie he was rooting for the most, to which he replied, "No one in particular."

And it didn't end there.

When Ashley asked about the details of the actor's fashion for the night—a.k.a who he had the pleasure of wearing—Hugh simply responded, "Just my suit." As for any designers? The 62-year-old added that he couldn't "remember my tailor."

And if you were wondering if Hugh enjoyed his appearance in the Netflix film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? You may just have to wait a big longer to find out.